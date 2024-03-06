US president and former president consolidated themselves as candidates for the White House in the “Super Tuesday” election previews

The President of the United States and pre-candidate for re-election, Joe Bidensaid in the early hours of this Wednesday (March 6, 2024) that his likely opponent in the November 5 elections, the former president donald trump“is focused on his own revenge” and poses a threat to democracy.

“Will we continue to move forward or will we allow Donald Trump to drag us back into the chaos, division and darkness that defined his term?”, asked Biden in a publication on Instagram shortly after the release of the results of the electoral previews of the Super Tuesday (Super 3rd, in free translation).

The Democrat said he ran for the White House in 2020 to combat “existential threat that Donald Trump posed to the USA”. He stated that the Republican “is driven by grievances and misdeeds, focused on his own revenge and retaliation”, in reference to the setbacks he accumulates in court.

In the statement, Biden cited advances made by his government and possible setbacks with Trump's victory: “He is determined to destroy our democracy, to destroy fundamental freedoms like women's ability to make their own health care decisions, and to pass yet another round of billions of dollars in tax cuts for the rich”.

And he concluded: “Each generation of Americans will face a time when they will have to defend democracy. Defend our personal freedom. Defend voting rights and our civil rights. To all Democrats, Republicans and independents who believe in a free and fair America: this is our moment. This is our fight”.

Super Tuesday

Biden and Trump dominated the Super Tuesday, the most important day of the Democratic and Republican parties' electoral caucuses, when there is the greatest distribution of votes. On Tuesday (5th March), 16 States and 1 territory voted.

The results consolidate the preference for Biden and Trump within their parties, despite legal problems and concerns about popularity among voters.

Trump's rival, Nikki Haley, won only in Vermont. Biden lost to Jason Palmer in American Samoa, a North American territory in Polynesia.

Read more:

UNDERSTAND ELECTIONS IN THE USA

In the USA, before the official election, states hold electoral previews –primaries or caucus. The objective is to choose, among the parties' pre-candidates, the one who will represent the party in the election, scheduled for November 5th.

In the caucuses, each state organizes its primary with its own rules. There are 2 models. The traditional one, with voting on ballots, which can be open, closed or free. With only affiliates or not. The caucus is a party meeting. Voters gather in a space to decide who the candidate will be.

In the United States, the winner of elections is not the candidate with the most popular votes, but whoever wins the majority of delegates in each state. These are distributed to the candidate with the most votes. In previews the logic is different. Delegates vote in proportion to the number of votes.

The main date of the caucuses was March 5, when voters from 16 states and 1 territory voted. The date is known as Super Tuesday (Super Tuesday, in free translation). The territories of Guam and the Virgin Islands will end previews on June 8.

share this image

NON-MANDATORY VOTING

In the US, no one is required by law to vote in any local, state or presidential election. According to the Constitution, voting is a right, but it is not a requirement.

ELECTORAL COLLEGE

The President and Vice President of the United States are elected indirectly by the Electoral College. Each State has the same number of delegates as seats in Congress (House of Deputies and Senate). There are 538 delegates.

After voting for president, the vote is counted at the state level. In 48 states and Washington, D.C. the winner receives all of that state's electoral votes. Maine and Nebraska assign their electors using a proportional system.

A candidate needs the votes of at least 270 delegates – more than half of the total – to win the presidential election.

Typically, a projected winner is announced on election night in November. However, the official Electoral College vote is held in mid-December when the delegates meet.

The results will be announced on January 6, 2025. Inauguration will take place on January 20.