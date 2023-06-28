Dhe former US President Donald Trump is suing in a civil lawsuit against the US author E. Jean Carroll after his conviction for sexual abuse. Trump’s attorney filed the so-called counterclaim for defamation with the competent court in New York on Tuesday evening. A New York grand jury in May found it proven that Trump had assaulted and sexually assaulted Carroll in a New York upscale department store in 1996. The jury rejected the allegation of rape.

Trump is suing for defamation

Shortly after Trump was sentenced to millions of dollars in compensation, Carroll announced that she would again take legal action against the ex-president. As a reason, she cited further statements by Trump after the verdict. A federal judge in New York has tentatively set the trial to begin on January 15, 2024. Trump is now also suing Carroll for defamation.

One of the reasons given for this was an interview that the author gave to CNN the day after the verdict was announced. During the interview, Carroll was specifically asked about the jury’s unanimous finding that Trump was not guilty of rape, Trump’s counterclaim said. “In response to that specific question, (Carroll) ignored the jury’s finding that (Trump) did not rape her and responded, ‘Oh yes he did, oh yes he did.'”

In the interview, Carroll was asked by the CNN journalist what went through her mind when she learned the jury had dismissed the rape allegation. Referring to her attorney, Carroll said she would explain the legal part. The CNN journalist reached out to Carroll – the US writer finally replied: “Well, I immediately said to myself in my own head, ‘Oh yeah, he did. Oh, yes he did.” That’s my answer.”







Trump, who wants to run as a Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential election, also has to deal with courts in several other cases.