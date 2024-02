After Colorado and Maine, Trump will not be able to vote in the Illinois caucuses; judge gave deadline for appeal and decision will not be applied for now | Photo: EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo

Former American President Donald Trump (2017-2021) was declared ineligible in the Republican Party primaries in yet another state. This time, he will not be able to compete in the caucuses for his party in Illinois, scheduled for March 19.

According to CNN, Cook County Judge Tracie Porter's decision will not be applied for now, as Trump has been given time to appeal.

Recently, the Illinois Board of Elections had rejected a request to remove the former president from voting options in the state because it said it did not have jurisdiction over the matter.

The lawsuit against Trump in Illinois was filed by a group of voters in partnership with Free Speech For People, a group of lawyers who had unsuccessfully tried to remove Trump's name from the ballot in the Michigan, Minnesota and Oregon primaries.

In the case of Illinois, the argument for removing the former president from voting options is the same as a decision by the Colorado Supreme Court in December, which cited the 14th Amendment to the American Constitution, which prohibits those who participated in rebellions and insurrections. to occupy elected positions.

Trump is a defendant in a federal lawsuit on charges that he instigated the invasion of the Capitol in January 2021.

The Maine government made the same decision days after the Colorado judges. The two measures are on hold due to the ruling on Trump's appeal at the US Supreme Court.

In a hearing on the 8th, the judges of the last instance of the American Judiciary indicated that they must reverse Trump's ineligibility.