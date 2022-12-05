The American political class vehemently condemned this Sunday (4) the request that former President Donald Trump made for the abandonment of the rules of the Constitution, in order to return to the issue of the results of the 2020 presidential elections, won by Joe Biden.

Reiterating his baseless allegations of election fraud, Trump said on Saturday on his social network, Truth Social, that “fraud of this type and magnitude permits the breach of all rules, regulations and articles, including those of the Constitution”.

The White House immediately condemned the comments.

“The American Constitution is a sacrosanct document that has guaranteed for 200 years that liberty and the rule of law will prevail in our beautiful country,” Executive Spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement on Saturday.

“Attacking the Constitution and everything it stands for is anathema to the soul of our country and must be condemned,” he added. “You cannot love America only when you win.”

This Sunday, lawmakers from both parties were offended by the comment by the former president, who recently announced that he would run in the 2024 presidential election.

“Last week he had dinner with anti-Semites. Now he calls for the end of constitutional democracy in the United States,” tweeted the leader of the Senate Democrats, Chuck Schumer, in reference to the dinner at Donald Trump’s residence in Florida in which Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist and prominent denialist, attended.

Trump “is out of control and is a danger to our democracy. Everyone must condemn this attack on our democracy,” added Schumer.

Asked about Trump’s words on Fox News, former Vice President Mike Pence, who has distanced himself from the tycoon since the attack on the Capitol in Washington on January 6, 2021, refrained from condemning them.

“Candidates who focused on the past, particularly those committed to challenging the last election, did not fare well in midterm elections” last month, he recalled.

Trump’s former national security adviser, ultraconservative John Bolton, expressed his discomfort with the former chief’s suggestion. “All true conservatives should oppose your 2024 presidential election campaign,” he tweeted.