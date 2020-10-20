US President Donald Trump has described leading US health expert Anthony Fauci as a “disaster” and accused him of errors in the pandemic. “People are fed up with Covid,” said Trump on Monday in a phone call with his campaign team, as reported by several US media. “People are fed up with hearing Fauci and all these idiots.”

Speaking of Fauci, Trump said: “When he appears on TV there is always a bomb, but there is a bigger bomb when you fire him. The guy is a disaster. “, Said Trump after a report in the” New York Times “.

“If I had listened to him, we would have 500,000 dead,” Trump added to his allegations to Fauci. The number of deaths in the United States after being infected with the coronavirus is currently around 220,000. More than eight million people in the United States have contracted the virus since the pandemic began. Fauci is director of the National Institute for Infectious Diseases and part of the White House’s coronavirus working group.

Trump also provoked opposition with his statements in his own republican party. Senate health committee chairman Lamar Alexander tweeted that Fauci was one of the most respected officials ever and had worked under six US presidents. “If more Americans took his advice, we would have fewer cases of Covid-19.”

Fauci is very popular with the population

In surveys, a majority of Americans have been giving Trump bad marks for his crisis management in the pandemic for months. In surveys, Fauci enjoys significantly more trust than Trump. Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden’s campaign team criticized the president’s refusal to listen to scientists made the United States the hardest hit country in the world by the pandemic.

Trump did not deny the reports. On Twitter, he wrote with a view to Fauci (79): “All I ask of Tony is that he make better decisions.” During an election freeze in Phoenix, Arizona, Trump said: “Sometimes he says things a little The Republican added, referring to the globally respected immunologist’s long career, “I don’t want to hurt him, he’s been around for about 350 years.”

Fauci: I’m not surprised by Trump’s infection

Fauci said on CBS on Sunday that he was “absolutely not” surprised that Trump was infected with the corona virus. Looking at an event with Trump in the rose garden of the White House at the end of last month, the immunologist spoke of a “superspreader event”.

When he saw on television that hardly any protective measures were observed there, he thought: “Nothing good can come of it.” Trump repeated on Monday that he was not only free from the corona virus, but also immune.

Dispute over Fauci’s appearances on TV

Fauci had also told CBS that the White House had been monitoring its appearances on broadcasters during the pandemic. “I was certainly not allowed to go to many, many, many shows that asked me.” Trump said, “We let him do what he wants to do.” Fauci loves to appear on television.

White House communications director Alyssa Farah told Fox News on Monday, “It’s difficult to turn on the television and not see it.” You certainly don’t try to prevent it from sharing important information with the public.

Fauci criticized again that Trump’s campaign team had used a statement from him without permission and in a misleading manner in an election commercial. He was “really angry” about it. The immunologist also criticized him for receiving death threats and harassment for his family. (dpa, AFP)