Fox News has been hiring more former Trump employees since the end of Donald Trump’s presidency. Among other things, his former press spokeswoman and daughter-in-law.

New York- Fox News is the home and favorite broadcaster of former US President Donald Trump. The company is now hiring several former Trump employees, including Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump. This is rather untypical for a journalistic company. Especially since the former president had turned against the station and presented him as disloyal. The attitude of Trump’s confidants will probably ensure that Trump continues to have a regular place on national television, after all, he has not been able to spread his opinions as well since his Twitter blocking.

Trump’s former spokeswoman: new co-host at Fox News

On Tuesday, Fox News announced that former Trump administration spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany will co-host the weekday afternoon talk show Outnumbered from April 6. That announcement came just weeks after Fox News first hired McEnany as an employee.

In a statement announcing her promotion, Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott glossed McEnany’s past, saying that her “unique background in politics and law, coupled with her experience of confronting women’s health challenges and being a new mom, will provide a robust look at Outnumbered. ” The attitude causes criticism, because McEnany is considered a notorious liar. In the storm on the Capitol, she stood by Donald Trump and supported his lies, reports the Frankfurter Rundschau.

The news of McEnany’s promotion came just a day after Lara Trump, a former senior Trump campaigner and daughter-in-law of Donald Trump, announced during an appearance on Fox & Friends that she was being hired. In doing so, she basically admitted that Fox News was part of the Trump campaign. “I kind of feel like I’ve been an unofficial member of the team for so long,” she said. “You know, it was kind of a joke that I went there so often in the past five years that the security guards said, ‘Maybe we should just give you a key.'” In addition to McEnany and Lara getting Trump on board , the network gave former Trump administration economic advisor Larry Kudlow his own show on Fox Business.

Lara Trump: Despite post at Fox News, possible candidacy for the US Senate in 2022

While there are numerous precedents of former White House officials making the leap into the news media when their term in government is over. For example, George Stephanopoulos went to ABC News from the Clintons White House, and Dana Perino went to Fox News from the George W. Bush White House. But there has never been such a large number of employees: inside a former president who go to the same broadcaster.

Lara Trump is still considering running for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina in 2022, despite just being hired as a commentator for Fox. Donald Trump, meanwhile, can promote himself by calling presenters who let him judge Biden’s alleged failure on Fox News. (dp)