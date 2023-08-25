Home page politics

Ex-President Trump returned to X with a police photo after more than two years of being absent from Twitter. Elon Musk had his account reactivated.

Atlanta – Ex-US President donald trump has reported back on X, the former Twitter. It is the first post since January 2021 and – as was to be expected – a very special statement. The man, who four charges and 91 criminal charges stuck around, posted the mugshot taken while he was in Fulton County County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, where he turned himself in Thursday on charges of election interferenceoriginated.

Donald Trump, former US President, wants to become US President again in 2024. (Archive photo) © Seth Wenig/dpa

“Never give up!”: Trump is back on ex-Twitter after more than two years

The former head of state USA heralded his comeback on the social media platform on Thursday night (local time) with the defiant post. With the link to his website and the caption “Election interference! Never give up!” Trump posted the mugshot taken at Fulton County County Jail in Georgia. The Republican presidential candidate had turned himself in to law enforcement there, as he was advancing announced on its platform Truth Social.

Donald Trump posts his mug shot on Twitter/X-Comeback

Ex-President Trump has been charged with alleged election interference in the state of Georgia. He is blackmail and conspiracy with the aim of the outcome of the presidential election and thus the victory of Joe Biden to tip in 2020. This is the fourth indictment in just three months. Trump faces 13 counts, including forming a criminal organization with 18 others.

Return to Ex-Twitter: Elon Musk unlocked Trump again in November 2022

Now the ex-US President has returned to the former Twitter with his police photo. Trump had previously stated that he would stick with his new platform, Truth Social, like the Guardians reported. According to this, he signed an 18-month exclusive agreement to publish posts on Truth Social at launch, which expired at the end of June. The ex-president had nearly 6.4 million followers on Truth Social as of Thursday. Yet on X, formerly Twitter, he is still followed by more than 86 million people despite being banned from the platform following his supporters’ Capitol storm on January 6, 2021.

On November 19, 2022, Twitter, which was bought last year by billionaire Elon Musk, the self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist,” lifted Trump’s ban. Musk reinstated the former president’s account after a poll showed that 52 percent of more than 15 million users supported it. Although Trump’s account was subsequently restored, Trump only tweeted again this Thursday.

Election campaign with police photo: Donald Trump reports back on Twitter successor X

The politician used the social media platform on Wednesday to mobilize his supporters. Trump skipped the primary debate republican on Fox News and was represented at the TV debate by Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend.

Instead, Trump admitted to it at the same time Fox News disgraced moderator Tucker Carlson an interview on X. This 46-minute talkh with the conservative commentator has now been viewed more than 250 million times (as of August 25).