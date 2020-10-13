As every day, we will bring you up to date with the questions of the day – with the right answers, of course. You can also order the “Questions of the Day” as a free newsletter by email. To register, click here.

Trump is back in the election campaign – but doctors doubt his negative corona tests.

“I’ll give you all a big kiss”, the US President calls out to his supporters. Trump feels “so strong” – and leaves quarantine to perform in front of thousands of supporters.

His personal doctor says he has tested negative several times. But in his “many negative tests” the decisive result is missing.

FDP calls for a national day of remembrance for the victims of the NSU.

The FDP wants to introduce a day of remembrance for the victims of the NSU, also to remind of the failure of the rule of law. The date should be set in consultation with the families of the murdered, writes colleague Paul Starzmann.

Berlin’s speedsters roam these streets.

Despite the “speeding rule, there were 1200 illegal car races within three years: Instead of more controls, the Senate Interior Administration wants narrower streets, writes colleague Christian Hönicke.

Right, there was something else: a war of nerves in the Brexit dispute between London and Brussels.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had given the EU an ultimatum until Thursday. But the community is taking its time with the trade talks. Albrecht Meier writes about the status of negotiations on a trade agreement.

Last hope radiant heaters – the patio heater divides Berlin.

Not all districts allow it, the rules are unclear. In the pandemic winter, the survival of many restaurateurs depends on the patio heater, as colleague Andreas Austilat writes.

Why it is so difficult to delete the word “race” from the Basic Law.

Symbol politics or progress? Remove the term “race” from the constitution – it was a popular demand in the summer. Then the debate subsided – and work began. By Andrea Dernbach, Cordula Eubel, Paul Starzmann.

Overloaded Berlin courts – child abuse remains.

She was eleven. It was eight years from the report to the judgment. Child abuse can often not be effectively prosecuted in Berlin. Why? A reconstruction by Frank Bachner.

Best of Book Fair – these are the book treasures of autumn.

Annie Ernaux is ashamed, Kate Tempest is looking for love and Dorothee Elmiger analyzes how violent money is. The highlights of the book fair, compiled by Christiane Peitz, Rüdiger Schaper, Gerrit Bartels.

Go to the cinema: “I am Greta” documents the rise of the young Swede and shows how Greta Thunberg became a worldwide savior figure. Nathan Grossmann accompanied the activist. His documentary shows how society delegates its guilty conscience to young people. From Friday in the cinemas.

watch TV: There is a new TV format. Anja Reschke talks about catastrophes and their consequences with her guests in the documentary talk show “Die Scar”. The first edition of “Die Scar” can be seen on Wednesday at 9 pm on NDR television.

Go to the exhibition. “Attention, attention, this is the broadcasting station.” The rebellious act of listening: an exhibition on the 100th anniversary of the radio in the Museum of Communication shows great devices and informative connections. “On Air” exhibition in the Berlin Museum for Communication, until August 29, 2021, currently opening times: Tue – Fri 11 am–5pm (Tue to 8 pm), Sat / Sun 10 am–6pm. For registered groups: Tue – Fri from 9 am. Information: www.mfk-berlin.de

1100 – More and more refugees are trying to get to Europe via the Canary Islands. 40 boats in 48 hours with more than 1100 people: So many arrivals in such a short time have not been recorded in the Canary Islands for more than ten years, the Red Cross recently announced. The volcanic archipelago, which is visited by millions of foreign holidaymakers every year, is currently experiencing the biggest refugee crisis in years.

