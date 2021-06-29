OfFranziska Schwarz shut down

Prosecutors continue to put pressure on Donald Trump’s corporate empire. The allegations are serious.

New York – The “Trump Organization” of the ex-US President now has a deadline. As the Washington Post reports, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance want to give Donald Trump’s attorneys 24 hours. To respond to various allegations against the company. That would be until Monday evening, US local time.

The newspaper calls this in her report a “strong signal” that it could otherwise lead to an indictment against the “Trump Organization”. The US newspaper cites two unnamed insiders. The allegations include tax and insurance fraud.

Trouble about “Trump Organziation”: allegations of tax fraud

Both the spokesmen for James and Vance and the lawyers Ronald Fischetti and Alan Futerfas, both working for Trump, wanted that Washington Post– According to the report, do not comment on these statements.

The investigation into the “Trump Organization” began after Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen testified before the US Congress in 2019 that Trump inflated the value of his property in order to secure cheap loans, but on the other hand set the value lower in order to pay less taxes numbers.

Ex-US President probably no longer in the “Trump Organziation” day-to-day business

The Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation is also said to be about alleged hush money payments Cohen allegedly paid to porn star Stormy Daniels and former playmate Karen McDougal. Both women claim to have had affairs with the Republican. Trump denies that.

The Washington Post according to Trump withdrew from the day-to-day business of the "Trump Organization" during his time as US President. It was unclear what role he was currently playing in the company, it said.