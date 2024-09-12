Donald Trump can be considered an asset of Russia, although not in the traditional sense of the termthat is, as an active agent or recruited asset. This is the thesis of former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, in office when the tycoon was president, before being fired in March 2018, two days before his retirement. “I think so, I think so,” he responded to a direct question from former MI5 director Sir Richard Dearlove in an episode of the One Decision podcast.

“I don’t know if I would characterize him as a recruited active agent, an asset in the way that people in the intelligence community think of that term. But I think Donald Trump has given us plenty of reasons to question his approach to the Russia problem. in the United States and I think his approach to interacting with Vladimir Putin, whether in phone calls or face-to-face meetings or things he’s said publicly about Putin, raises significant questions,” he said.

“You have to ask very serious questions about why Donald Trump has this sort of fawning admiration for Putin that no other American president, Democrat or Republican, has,” he added. “It could just be a fundamental misunderstanding of this issue, which is always a possibility. And I think at the other end of the spectrum is the possibility of a certain relationship or the desire for a relationship of a certain kind, whether it’s economic or business-oriented or whatever.” “These are possibilities. None of which have ever been proven. But as an intelligence official, those are the things to think about.”

“I think it is in the best interests of the United States that this war ends and is over. Negotiate a settlement.”Trump declared in the recent debate with Kamala Harris who pressed him to explain to the 800,000 Americans of Polish origin who have settled in the swing state of Pennsylvania, crucial to the outcome of the election, to explain what he would be willing to give up for a favor and what he thinks friendship is with someone known as a dictator who would eat you for lunch.

McCabe was a top FBI official during the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and Trump’s ties to Moscow. He was investigated for lying about a press tip, which was dropped in 2020. The following year, he sued the Justice Department, winning full benefits, and then wrote the book “The Threat.” Naturally, McCabe expresses “very grave concern” about Trump’s chances of a second term in the White House. Because “for years and decades and decades and decades, Russia’s interest has simply been in cultivating chaos and division and polarization. If they can do that, that’s a victory. If they can just hurt a candidate they don’t like, or help a candidate they do like, that’s an even bigger victory.”