Only Nikki Haley is left standing. Of all the Republican rivals who dared to challenge Donald Trump in the primaries, the former ambassador to the UN is the only one who has not thrown in the towel. The former president hopes he will do so soon. He already sees himself as the winner of the nomination for the November presidential election against Joe Biden, especially after the surrender of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Trump seeks to repeat this Tuesday in the New Hampshire primaries a clear victory like the one he achieved in the caucus of Iowa last week. “With that everything should be resolved,” he said this Sunday at a rally in Rochester, a town of about 34,000 inhabitants.

Trump supporters gathered in droves outside the Rochester Opera House. Some, like Edmond Poulin and Lisa Perkins, entertained the wait at 8 degrees below zero by criticizing Biden (“the country has gone down”), defending Trump's return (“to fix the border and the economy”) and arguing who I was to accompany him as a candidate for vice president. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and investor Vivek Ramaswamy were his favorites.

There was a stall there with the paraphernalia of hats, sweatshirts and other Trumpist merchandise, but also some Nikki Haley followers. Suddenly, Dean Phillips, the Democratic congressman who challenges Joe Biden in the primaries and who had also had a modest electoral event in Rochester, passed by. Lincoln Project activists, Republicans who oppose Trump, projected from a van onto a giant screen the video And God created a dictator, with images of Adolf Hitler, Saddam Hussein Kim Jong-un and Trump, his response to And God created Trump, that presents the former president as a Messiah.

Most of those who braved the snow and cold in Rochester were left on the streets due to lack of space. Other Democratic and Republican candidates who won the nomination passed through that same charming theater from 1908, with capacity for about 800 people, including Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and John McCain. Donald Trump assumes that he will join that list and his followers will too. Like Edmond and Lisa, attendees at Trump rallies have given chants with the initials VP for vice president not only to Ramaswamy and Taylor Greene, but also to Senator Tim Scott or Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

Trump, for the moment, allows himself to be loved without revealing who his number two could be. He has practically written off Haley by insisting that she is not “presidential material.” “The person I think I like is a very good person, quite normal. I think people won't be too surprised,” is almost the only clue he has given, in a recent interview on Fox News. At times he has seemed to imply that he preferred a woman.

First, he wants to knock out Haley. The latest polls on the New Hampshire primaries confirm the former president as the clear favorite for this Tuesday. The Washington Post and Monmouth University It gave Trump a voting intention of 52%, compared to 34% for Haley. Made in the days before DeSantis' withdrawal, the governor of Florida, who has asked for the vote for Trump, had 8%. That of Suffolk University, NBC and the Boston Globe, updated this Monday after DeSantis' withdrawal, places the advantage at 19 points: 57% to 38%.

38% may sound hopeful for Nikki Haley, but if she can't beat Trump in New Hampshire, where is she going to beat him? In this State she has the support of the governor, Chris Sununu, very popular among voters, who has been campaigning for her tirelessly. In addition, the electoral rules here allow not only those who are registered in that party, but also independent, unaffiliated voters to vote in the Republican primaries, which gives them a certain advantage. In fact, a high participation is expected in this State of 1.4 million voters, in which almost 40% are independent. Those who cannot vote in the Republican primaries, despite the hoaxes about it that Trump has launched, are those who are registered as Democrats. For Haley, she has merit for having surpassed DeSantis until she was second, but now she is second in a competition between two. This Tuesday's primaries are sort of a last chance for her, but losing by 15 or 20 points leaves her without much hope.

At his Rochester rally, Trump thanked DeSantis for the withdrawal and support. The former president has shown himself magnanimous with him: as a reward for his humiliating surrender, he has pardoned him by “officially,” as he said, withdrawing the nickname Ron DeSanctimonious, with which he called him a prude. If anything, Trump spent less time thanking DeSantis than attacking Nikki Haley.

Then he returned to his usual argument at rallies. Trump is like a rock star giving a concert. Listening to several of his speeches may seem repetitive, but in reality his appearances are a spectacle and what he does is sing his greatest hits like a musician interprets his best-known songs in each performance. In the case of Trump, this includes presenting himself as a martyr of an alleged politicized justice to make money from his four indictments for 91 alleged crimes. He also insists on hoaxes about the 2020 elections, attacks Biden as “the worst president in history,” attacks the media and promises, without explaining how, that he will end inflation and the war in Ukraine.

Campaign closures

This Monday, at the campaign closing rally, Trump displayed the support of some of the Republican primary candidates who have been withdrawing. At an event in the town of Laconia, with about 17,000 inhabitants, investor Vivek Ramaswamy participated alongside him; South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, all of whom have withdrawn from the nomination race.

Trump has reiterated his messages from the day before in Rochester (including other of his classics such as “this country is going to hell”), has once again thanked Ron DeSantis for his withdrawal and has asked voters to mobilize en masse. “Tomorrow is the day when each and every one of you is going to cast the most important vote of your entire life. It is a very, very important vote. When you enter the voting booth, you will be indicating that we want to oust corrupt Joe Biden, the worst president in the history of our country, and his radical left-wing lunatics,” he said. “We are going to take control of the beautiful, beautiful White House and we are going to run the country the way it is supposed to be run. “We are going to win New Hampshire and then we are going to defeat corrupt Joe Biden and we are going to make America great again,” he continued.

He has also referred to the primary race: “We started with 13. And now we are left with two people. And I think one person will probably leave tomorrow [en referencia a Nikki Haley]. And the other will leave in November [en referencia a Joe Biden]. But now is the time for the Republican Party to come together. We have to unite,” he said before introducing his guests, who have paid homage to him. There have been several interruptions due to protests by some climate activists who were among the attendees.

Haley's Closure

Haley is lavish at events throughout the State. This Monday, while Trump attended a hearing (later suspended) in New York for the defamation lawsuit by the writer E. Jean Carroll, the candidate was campaigning in Franklin at a war veterans' facility. “The United States doesn't do coronations,” she has maintained. “We believe in elections. We believe in democracy and freedom. I've said I love the 'live free or die' status [el lema de New Hampshire], but you know what? “I want it to be a country of live free or die,” she said. “Let's show the entire media class and the political class that we have a different plan in mind, and let's show the country what we can do.”

Then, he held his closing campaign rally in Salem, a town of about 30,000 inhabitants. It has been enthusiastically presented once again by the governor, Chris Sununu. And then she reiterated her campaign messages to about 750 people. She thanked the support of retired general Don Bolduc, who was in the front row. Bolduc ran for the Senate in November 2022, but lost, in part because he was perceived as too extremist. Haley, curiously, has made electability one of the axes of her campaign against Trump: “Don't complain about what happens in November if you are not going to vote tomorrow,” she told those attending the event at the hotel of a shopping complex. Her thesis is that Trump provokes rejection from moderate voters and that has led the Republicans to defeats in 2018, 2020 and 2022.

Haley has also accused Trump of lying about her: “I've seen the ads you've seen. And I've seen the emails you've received. And I want to tell you that each of those Donald Trump ads is a lie. Check it,” she stressed before giving some examples. “If Trump needs to lie to win, he doesn't deserve to win,” she concluded.

During the event, one of those present shouted at her: “Nikki, do you want to marry me?”, to which she replied: “Are you going to vote for me?” The disappointment and booing were great when the author of the proposal declared himself a Trump voter.

The Newsmax network aired a recorded interview with Trump on Monday in which they asked him if Haley should withdraw if she were defeated in New Hampshire: “I don't ask people to leave, they leave of their own free will,” he said. “Maybe I should,” she added.

