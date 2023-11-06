According to a survey by the “New York Times”, the former president could win the election based on the results of the “Swing States”

Donald Trump numerically leads voting intentions in 5 of the 6 states that can historically be won by both Republicans and Democrats in the USA.

In another, the current president, Joe Biden, appears at the front. The data is from search electoral New York Times with the Sienna College released this Sunday (November 5, 2023).

These States in question are the so-called Swing States, which does not historically have a Democratic or Republican majority. They are considered decisive for the electoral aspirations of Trump and Biden.

The former president has the biggest advantage in Nevada, where he has 52% of voting intentions against Biden’s 41%. In Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania, the advantages are only numerical. If the margins of error are considered, which vary from 4.4 to 4.8 percentage points, there is a technical tie.

Wisconsin is the only one in which the population prefers Biden: 47% X 45%. In the average of the 6 swing states, Trump gets 48% of the votes and Biden, with 44%.

Joe Biden won in all 6 states analyzed by the survey in the 2020 presidential elections. If the results of the polls are confirmed in 2024, he could lose the race for a second term in the White House.

The largest share of people who chose not to vote for the current president said that his government’s policies were harmful to them.

The Democrat has a slight favoritism of 1 percentage point among voters of Latino and Hispanic origin, as well as those under 30. The advantage in urban areas is twice as small as Trump’s in rural regions of the United States.

Regarding temperament, 46% of voters said that Biden has the right temperament to be president. It’s not that low compared to Trump’s 43%.

How the Power360 reported in September, Biden’s disapproval is at its highest level since his inauguration in 2021. The president will turn 81 on November 20 and will become the oldest head of state in the US.

Trump, 77 years old, hopes to defeat the person who removed him from power in the 2020 election.

METHODOLOGY

The research of the New York Times com Sienna College interviewed 3,662 registered voters by telephone in 6 states from October 22 to November 3, 2023. The margin of error varies from 4.4 to 4.8 percentage points for each of the states. In the overall result, it is 1.8 pp