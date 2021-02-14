It’s over. And it’s decided. Five days of negotiations, the second impeachment trial against Donald Trump – but above all the question of whether the former US president is to blame for the attack on American democracy on January 6th. The clear answer to this is: yes, he is responsible for the violence, he has abused his office.

The majority of the Senate decided that, with seven votes from his own party. Even if it wasn’t enough to convict him and keep him from running for political office again for all time.

The Democratic Prosecutors from the House of Representatives delivered a real masterpiece. Your indictment is an understandable, emotional, and compelling piece of contemporary history that explains how the Capitol storm came about.

You explained how great the danger was for democracy, what trauma your representatives were exposed to on Wednesday five weeks ago. And they presented Trump’s defense, which only knew how to help itself with strategies from the propaganda box from Fox News, for example. A serious attempt to convince the public beyond the hardcore supporters of Trump of his innocence was also not in the beginning.

The feat of the prosecution

The acquittal did not take place on the basis of a plausible defense and to the best of our knowledge and belief. But because 43 Republicans relied on a procedural argument that read: This process is superfluous because Trump is no longer in office. This is a second class acquittal.

[Jeden Donnerstag die wichtigsten Entwicklungen aus Amerika direkt ins Postfach – mit dem Newsletter „Washington Weekly“ unserer USA-Korrespondentin Juliane Schäuble. Hier geht es zur kostenlosen Anmeldung]

Mitch McConnell, the top Republican pirouetteer in the Senate, showed how little this means. After refusing to condemn Trump, the minority leader stood in front of his Senate colleagues and gave such a sharp speech as if he had wanted to apply for membership on the prosecution team afterwards.

Courage looks different

Trump’s behavior was “shameful,” said McConnell. He deserved an impeachment because he incited his supporters for weeks with lies about his allegedly stolen election and “orchestrated” the attack on the Capitol. Only the Senate could no longer condemn him for this, others would have to do that. Courage looks different.

The processing of the Capitol Storm continues. Photo: Erin Scott / REUTERS

Seldom has it been as clear as this weekend that an impeachment process is a deeply political process. This is shown by the fact that the Republican senators, who played the role of a jury in the proceedings, although victims of the attack, had openly consulted with the defense.

[Wenn Sie die Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

The constitutional fathers deliberately set high hurdles for a conviction, because an impeachment by Congress retrospectively revises the will of the voters. That may be frustrating, and after this trial, the outcome of which has never been seriously in doubt, one can doubt that an active or past president will ever actually be convicted.

The voter has the final say

But in the end, one way or another, the voters make the decision. The people have the final say. You can punish a Republican party for being too cowardly to do the right thing.

Until then, the new administration has the opportunity to show why it was right to elect Trump out of office. According to all that is known, Joe Biden did not interfere in the impeachment process, which he found rather annoying in view of his ambitious political plans, not even when it looked for a short time as if it could drag on forever.

After its end, Biden can now rule and do everything possible to keep his most important election promise: to reunite the Americans more strongly, to heal the divided nation. This is and will remain the best prevention to prevent a dangerous populist like Donald Trump from coming back to power.