US President Donald Trump gives Fox News a strange interview. There he speaks, among other things, of “forest cities” in Europe.

In an interview with Fox News, US President Donald Trump * spoke about the forest fires in the country.

He made a strange comparison with Europe and especially with Austria.

There was then a lot of ridicule about the statements of the American president.

Washington – US President Donald Trump likes to look for creative excuses and comparisons when it comes to problems in his own country. One of his biggest problems right now is likely to be the massive one Forest fires at the American West Coast mainly caused by dry storms. He advised the forest authorities to follow up on fires two years ago Finland watch. They’d better “rake and rake” and so on Forest fire hazard keep it low. He received a lot of ridicule for this statement. One might think now that he would have learned from the mistake made back then. But far from it. Again a comparison with Europe especially the network community for creative posts about him.

In an interview, Donald Trump makes a strange comparison with Europe and Austria

A few days ago, Trump – who already drew attention to himself as an actor before his time as president – was for a telephone interview with the station Fox News been invited. One of the topics was the devastating ones Forest fires in the United States. At some point he started talking about that Europe a great role model in matters Fighting forest fires be. Because people would be in there “Forest Cities” Life. Especially Austria took Trump out of it. “They live in the forest there,” he continued. And there are many more “explosive trees” there than in the United States. Most of all, people in Europe “thin out the fuel”. He means, among other things, the leaves on the ground but also fallen leaves Trees. If they lay there for more than 18 months, they would burn like “matches”. “They get rid of that stuff,” says Trump then at the end of the strange interview.

Trump says people in countries like Austria “live in the forest” and have “forest cities.” He says in these areas they “have more explosive trees” than California, but don’t have the same kind of fire problems. He says this is because they “thin the fuel.” pic.twitter.com/v1Zc4UaHXo – The American Independent (@AmerIndependent) September 15, 2020

Interview with Donald Trump: Strange statements about Austria make the internet community get creative

Such a interview, like it Donald Trump has given is found food for many people on the Internet. Dozens of posts about his comparisons are just flooding them social networks. Especially in Austria is the Ridicule extraordinary big. So writes the Austrian newspaper The standard in a Twitter post: “Please, reality, stop these headlines! We no longer know how to explain this to our readers … 😉 Trump speaks of Austria and Finlandwhere there are ‘forest cities’ and yet no problems with Forest fires give. ”Private users let their creativity run wild, especially in pictures.

Official Austria flag thanks to Donald Trump. #forestcities pic.twitter.com/XQtEBEuUZ6 – Benedikt Faast (@BFaast) September 15, 2020

In Austria people laugh at Trump’s statements about “exploding trees”

Especially about the dangerous ones “Exploding trees” in the Alpine state, users and newspapers make fun of themselves. The Kronen newspaper posts an interview with Vienna’s second mayor Birgit Hebein, who is about newly planted Trees in the Urban area speaks. At the end she adds: “Don’t worry, they won’t explode!” There are also numerous ironic comments on the green threat on the Internet. This is how a user writes Twitter: “Yes, explosive trees have traumatized me all my life. You never know when it will crash next. And last week someone came and said he had patented a groundbreaking invention. He called it “wheel”. I’m afraid.” (tel) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

Trump is not only concerned about the forest fires. A story-telling book recently came out with interesting details about his marriage. In the book by journalist Bob Woodward, he writes about a strange relationship between Trump and North Korea’s ruler Kim Jong Un. Trump also wanted to make himself a weekly guest on a TV talk show on Fox News, but the presenter rudely rejected him.

