US, all the security flaws: Trump also in Tehran’s sights

The attack on Donald Trump It was not an isolated incident, American intelligence revealed that Iran is also looking for a way to eliminate the former president of the United States. According to CNN – and reported by Il Corriere della Sera – the 007s have received information in recent weeks about an alleged plan to Tehran to kill Trump. A retaliation for the elimination of Iranian General Qaseim Soleimani in Baghdad in 2020 decided by then President Trump. Alert that prompted the Secret Service to adopt additional security measures to protect the candidate. The attack carried out by Thomas Crooks, however, demonstrated that the shield was pierceable and insufficient. And Crook he was certainly not a hitman recruited by a secret service but a young man who simply frequented the shooting range. It is likely that the affair will accentuate the criticism towards the agency.

Red alert on Donald Trump protection in the US, after the attack. The situation seems to be getting out of hand. A homeless man was killed by police in a residential neighborhood in Milwaukee, just over a mile from where the Republican convention is taking place. The officers involved in the episode come from from Ohioand are part of the special contingent of 4,500 police officers who have joined the local authorities to secure the city of Wisconsin on the occasion of the political event. Three officers shot a man who, after an argument with another homelesshe had headed towards them armed with a knifein the King Park neighborhood, near a social services center.