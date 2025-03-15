The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has completed this Saturday with his promise to invoke the law of foreign enemies of 1798 to accelerate the deportation of undocumented immigrants thanks to a regulation of infamous memory-employed in the concentration of Japanese-state citizens in World War II-and granted to the president extensive competencies to expel people, warns Amnesty International.

In a presidential proclamation, published on Saturday, the White Hol “Illegally infiltrated the United States and are carrying out an irregular war and performing hostile actions against the country. “

The law is designed to Be invoked if the United States is at war With another country, or if a foreign nation has invaded the United States or threatens to do so and enables the administration to immediately deport detainees. During the first and Second World War, it was used to justify the detention and expulsion of German immigrants, Austrohungaros, Italianos and Japanese.

The director of the Refugee and Migrant Rights Program of Amnesty International USA, Amy Fisher, describes the invocation as “An incredibly cruel measure”, carried out to enhance the “Xenophobic Agenda” of Trump.

This discriminatory law, recalls Amnesty, “gives the President an incredibly broad power to stop and deport large groups of people for their nationality and Open the doors to a higher risk of human rights violationsincluding the right to non -discrimination, to due process and request asylum. “

“It is archaic and should be banished from modern society”Fisher has known, while some federal judges have begun to stand up to Trump’s decision early this Saturday, even before his publication.

The magistrate James E. Boasberg He admitted the preventive demand filed by the American Union for civil and democracy forward freedoms and launched a temporary restriction order that prevents deportation for 14 days, by virtue of the law, of the five Venezuelans who are already in immigration custody and that they believed they were being transferred for deportation.

The temporary restriction order applies only to those who filed the claim on Saturday, but the judge will hold second audience this Saturday At night to decide whether to extend the application of your opinion.