During a rally in the state of Georgia, held on Saturday (9), former president Donald Trump invited all “disillusioned” Democrats to join his movement “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) and support his candidacy for the US presidency.

“If you are a disillusioned Democrat, of which there are many today, I extend an open hand, an open invitation, and ask you to join us in the noble quest to save our country,” Trump said. He also took the opportunity to criticize Joe Biden's State of the Union speech. “For all Americans, whether Republicans, independents or disillusioned Democrats, of which there are many, all they had to do was watch that horrible State of the Union. That was the worst president in history, giving the worst State of the Union address in history,” Trump said.

Trump's comments came days after Biden repeatedly attacked the former president in his State of the Union address, drawing a sharp contrast between him and Trump on key issues such as abortion, immigration and taxes. During his speech, Biden did not mention Trump by name, but repeatedly attacked his “predecessor” as a threat to democracy.