Donald Trump invited Joe Biden to hold an election debate with him after the two men emerged from the primaries as almost certain candidates for the Republican and Democratic parties in the presidential elections scheduled for November.

Trump said, “It is important, for the sake of our country, that Joe Biden and I discuss issues that are very vital to America and the American people.” He added in a post on his “Truth Social” platform, “I call for debates, anytime and anywhere.”

Trump reserved the Republican Party's nomination for the presidency during the Super Tuesday elections, which saw him win 14 out of 15 states, as his rival, Nikki Haley, took the state of Vermont from him before later announcing her withdrawal from the race.

The adult Biden also won in all states except for his loss in the small region of American Samoa in the Pacific. Trump will almost certainly be his opponent in the November election.