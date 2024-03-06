Former US President Trump invited Joe Biden to debate

Former US President Donald Trump invited the current head of the White House, Joe Biden, to a debate. He wrote about this on his page on the Trurh Social social network.

“For the good of our country, it is important that Joe Biden and I discuss the issues that are so important to America and the American people. That's why I demand a debate. Anytime, anywhere,” said the politician.

On March 6, Trump and Biden won the primaries in most states and remained the leading candidates for the presidency of their parties.

It was previously reported that Biden, according to preliminary data, won with 70-90 percent of the vote in most states. Trump, in turn, commented on his success in most states, calling last “Super Tuesday” a “great evening.”