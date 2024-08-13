Salvini defends Musk after Trump interview: “The EU suffocates democracy”

THEItalian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has defended Tesla’s CEOElon Musk, and the other one promptly thanks. “The umpteenth surreal and poisonous threat to Elon Musk for his interview with Donald Trump on X by the EU Commissioner Breton (later denied by the European Commission), using the weapon of the Digital Service Act as a tool of censorship. Musk’s blunt response is not surprising.



The League was the only Italian party to vote in Europe against the DSA, warning of the risks of gagging freedom of information. Enough with absurd rules that suffocate democracy, long live freedom of thought“! We always defend it, Elon Musk you have our full support, go ahead!”, writes the Minister of Transport Matteo Salvini on X. Elon Musk’s response is not long in coming, with a “Thank you!”.