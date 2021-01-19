Donald Trump spends his last day in the White House at the end of his term in the United States, and he may use the final moments of his presidency to issue a series of pardons.

On Monday, Trump announced that the ban imposed on travelers from Brazil, Britain, Ireland and most European countries in the context of measures to combat the Covid-19 epidemic will be lifted from next week, in a procedure he rejected immediately behind Joe Biden.

In the remaining hours, the Republican billionaire may use his presidential powers to pardon a number of convicts, up to a hundred, according to several media reports.

In recent months, Trump pardoned his aides and close associates, some of whom were found guilty in the course of the investigation into possible collusion between Russia and his 2016 campaign team.

The pardons could include WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, rapper Lil Wayne who faces up to ten years in prison for possession of a firearm as a precedent, a famous Florida doctor convicted of fraud, and his former advisor Stephen Bannon.

Trump may also pardon himself, members of his family, or even some of those who participated in the attack on the Capitol building on January 6, when hundreds of his supporters stormed the headquarters of Congress.

A few days ago, the federal capital became like a fortified site, and exceptional security measures were taken on the occasion of the inauguration ceremony scheduled for Wednesday noon, as about 25 thousand members of the National Guard and thousands of police coming from all over the country will be deployed to ensure the security of the ceremony.

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced Monday that he had received “no information about an insider threat.”

The authorities called on citizens not to go to Washington to attend the inauguration ceremony, but to follow it on television, due to the outbreak of the new Corona virus.

The committee in charge of organizing the celebration unified the number of invitees and installed more than 190,000 flags on the “National Mall” Boulevard leading to the Capitol, representing the large crowd that usually flock to watch the new president sworn in, and who will be absent this year.

Donald Trump will not attend the inauguration ceremony, but will leave Washington early Wednesday for Maralago, his residence in Florida, and he will be the first president to refuse to attend the inauguration of his successor since Andrew Johnson in 1869.