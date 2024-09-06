Home policy

From: Lea Winkler

Press Split

Trump has nothing good to say about the US broadcaster ABC. © Evan Vucci/AP

Before the TV debate between the US presidential candidates, Trump railed against the host broadcaster ABC. He particularly criticized one moderator.

Harrisburg – The 2024 US election campaign is entering its hot phase. The long-awaited TV debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will take place on September 10. The two presidential candidates will meet at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and demonstrate their rhetorical skills. The debate will be broadcast by ABC.

During his last appearance, Trump had no kind words to say about ABC and especially about one of the network’s presenters, George Stephanopoulos. “They are the most dishonest network, the meanest and the most horrible,” he said during an interview with Sean Hannity in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. It was broadcast on September 4th on FoxNews broadcast.

Things are getting exciting in the US election campaign Be well informed with our free US election newsletter. Articles from our renowned partners, such as the Washington Post, provide you with the US perspective. Translated into German. Click here for the Subscribe to the US Election Compact Newsletter.

US election campaign 2024: TV debate between Harris and Trump takes place on ABC – Republicans angry

Although the debate on September 10 will not be moderated by Stephanopoulus, Trump took aim at the former White House communications director and lead moderator of ABCNews. “George Slopadopoulos,” “George Flopadopolous,” Trump called him in his tirades. At best, he was “a nasty guy.”

In the recorded interview of Donald Trump on FoxNews Trump also questioned the fairness of the debate on September 10. Although Trump had already agreed to the broadcaster to moderate the duel in July, he claimed that “ABC is the worst broadcaster when it comes to fairness.”

Donald Trump before: How much the former US president has changed View photo gallery

Trump claimed that ABC Harris would provide the debate questions in advance. “You could ask her the questions and give her the answers with the questions. I’m not sure it will help her,” he said. ABC denied, according to information from Newsweekthat this would happen. Most recently, Trump also accused Harris of trying to “get out” of the debate. She is “not a good debater, she is not a smart person. She doesn’t want to debate.”

Rules for the TV duel before the US election: Harris team gives in during microphone debate

In recent weeks, there has been much discussion about the first official debate between Trump and Harris. First, Trump decided against the TV duel on ABC, then he suggested further debates on September 4 and 25 on Fox News and NBC. However, Harris only agreed to the debate on September 10 on ABC.

There was also disagreement about the rules of the debate. The main point of discussion was the microphone rule: the question of whether the microphones of the political opponent should be muted while the other person is speaking. Harris’ campaign had spoken out in favor of not muting the microphones. After Trump indirectly threatened to call off the entire debate, the Vice President’s team gave in on the issue. ABC published on Thursday (5 September) the official rules for the first debate between Harris and Trump. (lw)