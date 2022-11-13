By Ned Parker and Joseph Ax

RENO, Nevada (Reuters) – A slew of conspiracy theorists seeking to take over top U.S. electoral offices have lost the race in the contested states, after months of warnings from election experts and Democrats that their rise could threaten democracy itself. North-American.

The final setback came Saturday in Nevada, where Republican Jim Marchant, who helped organize candidates under the “America First” banner, lost his bid to become the state’s top electoral official to Democrat Cisco Aguilar, as projected by Edison. Research.

Marchant and like-minded candidates echoed former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was rigged and vowed to overhaul the electoral apparatus in crucial states like Michigan, Pennsylvania and Arizona with an eye on 2024, when Trump is expected to seek the White House once again.

Their defeats are a sign that voters have rejected anti-democratic tendencies in tight midterm elections.

President Joe Biden’s Democrats also retained a majority in the Senate, Edison Research projected on Saturday, as officials continue to tally votes in 20 races that will determine control of the US House of Representatives.

But the “red wave” that Republicans had hoped to give them a sweeping majority in Congress and position them to influence the outcome of the 2024 White House race has not materialised.

In an interview, Aguilar said his victory proves that Americans are fed up with election denialism, two years after Trump’s defeat.

“I think it also showed that voters are tired of chaos, and chaos doesn’t work,” Aguilar said. Marchant did not respond to requests for comment.

In Arizona, Nevada and Michigan, “America First” candidates were nominated for secretary of state, a position that oversees elections. His rise has established an unusual level of attention and spending for the disputes, which have historically been political afterthoughts compared to the battles on the ground by Congress and governments.

All these candidates lost. None have publicly admitted defeat.

In Pennsylvania, where the governor nominates the secretary of state, the Republican candidate for the post was Doug Mastiano, who helped supporters get to Washington by bus for the Jan. that would not have certified the 2020 results. He lost decisively to Josh Shapiro, the Democratic Attorney General.

The only “American First” candidate to win a race for secretary of state on Tuesday was Diego Morales of Indiana – who is solidly Republican.

Election deniers have consistently trailed other Republican candidates across the state, according to the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University.

“It tells me that Americans understand what’s at stake and are firmly on the side of free and fair elections,” said Lawrence Norden, senior director of Brennan’s Elections and Government Program.

Fears of political violence — fueled by a spike in threats against election officials and armed observers at the polls — have also proved unfounded, at least so far.

However, many election-denying Republicans have won other races across the country.

Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election have permeated the Republican base, leading many candidates to refuse to repudiate the former president’s statements or accept them outright.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that about two-thirds of Republican voters believe the election was stolen from Trump.

(Reporting by Ned Parker in Las Vegas and Joseph Ax in New York; additional reporting by Nandita Bose in Phnom Penh)