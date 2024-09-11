Hours before the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris on Tuesday night, the Republican has made clear what his intentions are for the event. On his social network, Trump posted a montage in which he is seen surrounded by cats and ducks. One more step to increase the misinformation that has been growing since September 9, when the candidate’s campaign spread the unfounded claim that migrants from Haiti in Springfield, Ohio had stolen several pets and eaten them.

Candidate Donald Trump’s post on his social network Truth.

The hoax was part of a campaign strategy to criticize Vice President Kamala Harris over the immigration issues facing the United States. In a campaign press release, the false claim was repeated as a warning suggesting that such incidents could soon affect other cities if action is not taken and if Harris takes office. The narrative was also amplified by JD Vance, Trump’s running mate and junior senator from Ohio, who has been outspoken about his opposition to the rise of migrant communities in the country.

Vance claimed on social media that “people who shouldn’t be in this country have been kidnapping and eating pets.” This claim was based on anecdotal reports from local residents, but Vance did not provide any concrete evidence to back up his claims. The senator’s comments were intended to play on local fears about immigration and portray the situation as chaotic. However, these claims are unsubstantiated, and Vance’s office offered no evidence to support the allegations.

Springfield local authorities denied the claims. Karen Graves, a city spokeswoman, said there were “absolutely no credible reports” of pets being harmed or stolen by members of the immigrant community. Leann Castillo, executive director of the Clark County Park District, confirmed there was no evidence to support the claims. Castillo said the rumor had been circulating for months and was frequently inquired about by concerned citizens, but there was no verified information to support it.

Where do the accusations come from?

Since the pandemic, the city of Springfield has seen a significant influx of Haitian immigrants, with estimates suggesting as many as 20,000 new arrivals. This migration has been fueled by the ongoing crisis in Haiti, with political instability and gang violence. While the arrival of these immigrants has contributed to the revitalization of Springfield, it has also put pressure on local services such as housing, schools and healthcare.

The story that Haitian immigrants kidnap and eat pets is based on long-standing and discredited stereotypes, accusing them of cannibalism and ritualistic practices. These claims have previously been used to discredit Haitian immigrants and other marginalized groups. In 2021, former President Trump made disparaging comments about Haitian immigrants, claiming they spread disease and referring to the country in derogatory terms.

Fake news spread through viral posts and support from right-wing commentators. For example, conservative pundit Charlie Kirk helped fuel the hoax, which widened its spread and increased public anxiety. Figures such as Ted Cruz and Elon Musk —leader of the social network X— also promoted claims.

The White House responds

The White House has harshly criticized JD Vance’s baseless claims about Haitian immigrants in Springfield and warned that such claims fake news are “dangerous” and promote conspiracy theories that could incite anti-immigrant violence. John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, stressed that misinformation can have serious consequences. Kirby stressed that the real concern should be how to address the crisis in Haiti, rather than fostering divisions based on lies and racial prejudice.

But Vance continues to push the claims. On Monday, he posted on X that his office had received numerous complaints from Springfield residents about alleged harm to pets by immigrants. While the senator acknowledged the possibility that the rumors are false, he insisted that the discussion must continue and dismissed the media criticism.