«The real threat is what is happening at our border” He said it Donald Trump to reporters asking him about yesterday’s bomb threat in Springfield, Ohio, the city where, according to the former president, Haitian immigrants would eat dogs and cats.

During a press conference in Los Angeles, Trump He has not ruled out holding an event in Springfield and then he added: «I am the border president – the president of the border –. I hope you will call me that. The president has the task of ensuring your safety, with Harris the country will be a refugee camp.”

The Republican candidate also explained that, if elected again, will initiate “large deportations” from the Ohio city: “We’re going to do massive deportations from Springfield,” he told reporters, speaking of how “barbarian criminals,” including migrant gang members, have wreaked havoc in U.S. communities.





Springfield Mayor’s Response

«Your pets are safe in Springfield – said the mayor of the Ohio town where – Springfield is a community that needs help» and the leaders of the country should help it and «not hurt it as we have unfortunately seen in the last few days».