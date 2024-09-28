Home page policy

From: Simon Schröder

Press Split

Ukrainian President Zelensky and Donald Trump meet in New York. If Trump wins the US election, Ukraine will have to rely on his support.

New York – Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, asked for support for his country at a meeting with Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for the US presidency. During a meeting in New York with Trump, Zelensky expressed uncertainty about who would take over America’s leadership after November’s presidential election. However, he emphasized that Ukraine continues to rely on American support in the fight against Russia’s war of aggression.

Trump, who stressed a good relationship with both Zelensky and Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, claimed again that he could end the war if he wins the US election, even before he is sworn in in January.

At the meeting with Zelensky, Trump said his relationship with the Ukrainian as well as with Russian President Putin was great. © Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP/dpa

Trump promises an end to the Ukraine war if he wins the US election

At the meeting with Zelensky, Trump expressed his criticism of further US aid to Ukraine and publicly criticized Zelensky for not wanting to enter into a deal with Russia. “It has to stop,” said Trump, referring to the Ukraine war. He stressed that the country was going through a terrible time and that the war would end quickly if he won the US election. Trump has long claimed that he could end the conflict within 24 hours thanks to his contacts with Putin.

The impact of the US election on the course of the war could be enormous. There are fears in Ukraine that the United States could largely be eliminated as the country’s most important supporter in the fight against Russia if Trump wins the election against Democrat Kamala Harris. Trump has signaled that if he wins the election, he could drastically reduce or even stop support for Kiev. He has repeatedly criticized the $60 billion aid package for Kiev, which was long blocked by Republicans in the House of Representatives.

Zelensky in New York for the UN General Assembly – meeting with Trump despite differences

At a campaign rally in North Carolina, Trump was dismissive of Zelensky: “We continue to give billions of dollars to a man who refuses to make a deal.” He criticized the Ukrainian for not reaching an agreement with Moscow to end the war. “Any deal, even the worst deal, would have been better than what we have now,” Trump said. He also claimed that rebuilding Ukraine was hopeless.

At the meeting in New York, Trump praised Zelensky and described the relationship with him as “great.” Zelenskyj had traveled to New York to take part in the U.N.General Assembly and from there made a detour to Washington. There he met the outgoing US President Biden and his deputy Harris, who is running against Trump in the US election. Biden promised Zelenskyj billions more in aid for his country.

Zelensky presents his “victory plan” to Trump and Biden

Zelenskyj presented Both Biden and Trump have their “victory plan”to defeat Russia and Putin. Trump told the press after the meeting that he “learned a lot” from the Ukrainian president. Harris promised Zelensky that she would continue to support her if she was elected president and indirectly warned that her opponent Trump would win.

Volodymyr Zelenskyj – From comedian to symbol of resistance View photo series

The Biden administration has strongly supported Ukraine in the fight against Russia’s war of aggression over the past two and a half years, providing a total of $58.7 billion (52.5 billion euros) in military aid since the war began in February 2022. During Zelensky’s visit to Washington, Biden released $2.4 billion.

Biden emphasized that he had ensured that billions of dollars in aid already promised would not expire and would be accessed by the end of his term in office in January. According to the White House, this is $5.5 billion. The new aid package from Washington includes, among other things, another Patriot anti-aircraft system, long-range glide bombs and drones.

It will be exciting in the US election campaign Be well informed with our free US election newsletter. Contributions from our renowned partners, such as the Washington Post, provide you with the US perspective. Translated into German. Click here to subscribe to the US election compact newsletter.

Biden also plans to organize further international support for Ukraine. He will travel to Germany in mid-October and host a meeting of the so-called Ukraine Contact Group at the level of heads of state and government, which is led by the USA, on October 12th. Zelenskyj is also said to be there. The Ukraine Contact Group consists of around 50 states, including Germany. The USA and Germany are Ukraine’s largest arms suppliers. (Sischr/dpa)