Donald Trump has fully backed Elon Musk in the midst of the first tensions inside his cabinet, giving him the word and prominence during the first meeting of his cabinet in the White House, held on Wednesday, February 26.

In that … Meeting, Trump also announced that tariffs to Europe will be 25% for the entire EU, with a particular emphasis on cars and other industrial products. “Let’s be frank, the European Union was designed to fuck the United States,” said the president.

Redoubling his commitment to a drastic reduction of the state apparatus, Trump said he has ordered all federal agencies, without exception, to prepare plans for mass layoffs of employees considered redundant.

Musk has declared that he is offering “technical support” to Trump and revealed that he has received “numerous death threats” due to the cuts he is implementing in the federal bureaucracy. The tycoon, the richest man in the world, wore his usual black cap and a shirt with the registration “technical support.”

Trump seemed to disallow the members of his cabinet who instructed their employees not to respond to an email sent by Musk last week, in which he asked all officials, without exception, to list the five greatest achievements of their work in their work in The last seven days. According to Trump and Musk, the measure seeks to identify whether federal employees are real people or if they are charging salaries fraudulently.

The Department of Defense, directed by Pete Hegseth; the FBI, under the supervision of Attorney General Pam Bondi; and the National Intelligence Directorate, in charge of Tulsi Gabbard, sent instructions to their employees urging them not to respond to Musk.

In response to criticism, Trump joked: «Hey Elon, let the cabinet speak a moment. Is anyone discontent with Elon? If so, we will throw it out of here. Anyone discontent? No one responded and the room exploded in laughter.

Musk defended his request for information, ensuring that he was “misunderstood as a performance evaluation”, when it really was what he called a “way of taking the pulse of employees.”

“If you have two neurons, you can respond to this email,” Musk said, before explaining that the purpose of the message is to identify how many federal employees on the payroll could be dead or “fictitious employees.”

“We are literally trying to find out if these people are alive, if they are dead and if you can write an email, which I think is a reasonable expectation,” Musk said.

Both he and Trump claim that many of the 2.3 million officials in the United States commit fraud, charging from the government without working or maintaining multiple jobs simultaneously.

On tariffs, Trump confirmed that they will take effect on April 2. In principle, the planned date was April 1, but that day a tradition similar to innocent’s day, which, according to the president, among laughter “could generate confusion” is celebrated in Anglo -Saxon countries.