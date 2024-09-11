Philadelphia, United States.– Republican candidate Donald Trump insisted on false reports that migrants in the United States are eating the pets of residents in Ohio, during the first presidential debate against Kamala Harris.

“In Springfield, Ohio, they are eating the dogs, the people who come here, they are eating the cats, they are eating the pets of the people who live there,” said the former President.

Trump’s campaign and its allies are amplifying false rumors that Haitian migrants in Ohio are kidnapping and eating pets, according to the AP. These rumors were picked up by the Republican during the debate and taken as true. “There are no credible reports of dogs and cats being eaten in Springfield, according to the Mayor,” moderator David Muir quickly said, prompting a brief spat with Trump.

Harris, meanwhile, criticized her rival for his role in rejecting a bill promoted by President Joe Biden that sought to strengthen border security and allegedly failed due to pressure from Trump.

“I am the only person who has tried and prosecuted people who traffic weapons and people. The US Congress came up with, even the most conservative, came up with a law that I supported, that would have placed 1,500 agents on the border, that would have been able to help those who work harder and stop the flow of fentanyl, that law would have placed more resources to prosecute people who traffic. But what happened? Trump called the people in Congress and said, ‘Don’t pass that law,’ because he preferred to exploit that problem than to fix it,” Harris said. Previously, the Republican tried to divert the topic of the economy with the immigration issue to attack the current administration and its handling of the immigration crisis. “We have inflation like never before. This has been a disaster for the middle class, but also for all classes. On top of that, we have millions of people coming into this country who come from prisons, from sanatoriums, from mental institutions and they come and take jobs that are being occupied by African-Americans and Hispanics,” Trump declared just a few minutes into the debate. “These are people that she (Kamala Harris) and Joe Biden have let into the country. They are dangerous, they are criminals and they must be removed from the country.” During the topic of the assault on the Capitol, Trump also sought to divert the topic to immigration, and “challenged” Harris to go to Washington at that time so that Harris could sign a law to close the border. Harris also took advantage of the immigration section to criticize Trump for the legal proceedings against him, after which the former President blamed Harris and the Democrats for an assassination attempt against him. “I almost got shot in the head and that was their fault,” Trump declared.