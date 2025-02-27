Trump insists against Starmer: “Having an agreement on rare earth will be a guarantee for Ukraine”

The British prime minister, Keir Starmer, has arrived in Washington to take the relief left by French president Emmanuel Macron earlier for the week. The British wants to continue courting the US president, Donald Trump and convince him not to put aside Europe and get Washington to undertake to give security to Ukraine. “Having the agreement on rare earth will be a guarantee for Ukraine,” Trump insisted before his British counterpart, who arrives at the eve of the visit of the Ukrainian Volodimir Zelenski.

Before starting the meeting, Starmer thanked Trump to have achieved “the possibility” to bring peace in Ukraine and has given him the invitation of King Carlos of England for a state visit. What has been received with pleasure by the US President.

While Macron wanted to take advantage of his good harmony with Trump, with effusive hands and trusted gestures (the American put his hand on his knee insistently), Starmer arrives with a different scheme. The most content of the British does not predict the same images as those of the Gaul, but the lack of charm aims to compensate for it with a gift: the commitment, signed this week, that the United Kingdom will invest more in defense in exchange for cutting foreign aid. It is a promise with a small print, because it will not be until 2030 when the figure represents 3% of the country’s GDP.

It is a more reinforcement about Macron’s commitment – which has raised as a spokesman between Europe and Trump – to get more involved in the conflict and lead the sending of peace troops once the end of the conflict in Ukraine is signed. At the moment, the Kremlin has already denied the American and has reaffirmed his refusal to the presence of this type of soldiers. “Something that is satisfactory to everyone will be done,” Trump replied on Tuesday from the Oval Office.

The speed with which the chips are moving on the geopolitical board of the Ukraine War is such that Starmer’s visit has also become the prelude to the journey of Ukrainian President, Volodimir Zelenski. In his encounter with Macron, Trump has already advanced that Zelenski would come this week to Washington to sign the agreement on the rights of exploitation of the Ukrainian rare earths. In 24 hours it was confirmed that kyiv was willing to sign and that the Ukrainian president would be Friday at the White House.

Macron not only insisted Trump that peace should not mean “a redemption” of Ukraine, but warned him of the importance of giving kyiv security guarantees to defend himself against a future Russian aggression. The Gallic reminded Trump what happened in 2014, when his predecessors negotiated peace with Putin, but “because of the lack of security guarantees,” Putin ended up violating the agreement. It seems, however, that the American has not paid much about the Council, since the text of the Agreement on the Rare Ukraine lands does not explicitly make security guarantees for kyiv.

On Wednesday, the Republican towards the following statement: “I will not give security guarantees … we will make Europe take care of this, because Europe is the neighbor next door.” The statement is not a great forecast for the mission that Starmer has ahead.

European counterreloj to appease Trump: now it’s Termer

The British also arrives in Washington after the symbolic rupture in the United Nations. The US starred on Monday an unthinkable event just a few months ago: to vote favorable resolutions to Russia in the conflict. The Americans managed to carry out a resolution that simply “implores a rapid end of the conflict and urges a lasting peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.”