Investigation in progress This content is about a fact that is still being investigated by the editorial team. We will have more information soon.

Former US President Donald Trump was injured in an attack in the city of Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

Trump was grazed in the ear. According to local authorities, the shooter was killed by security officers. One person in the audience was also killed, and another was injured. In an interview with ABC, District Attorney Richard Goldinger said the shooter was on the roof of a building near the rally.

The attack took place late in the afternoon. In the footage of the event, three gunshots can be heard, followed by a brief silence and then more shots. Trump puts his hand to his right ear and security agents shout for the former president to get down on the ground immediately.

After standing up before being removed by security, Trump said “Hold on, hold on” and raised his fist, waving to the crowd. The former president repeated the word “Fight” three times. The footage shows the Republican’s right ear covered in blood.

The incident took place in the city of Butler, Pennsylvania, during a campaign event for the Republican, who is running against Joe Biden in the presidential elections. The city is about 50 kilometers from Pittsburgh.

Biden calls for unity

US President Joe Biden spoke out about the attack on Saturday night. He said he was praying for the Republican’s health and that Americans needed to come together. “There is no place for this type of violence in America. We need to come together as one nation to condemn it,” He wrote.

The Democrat also said he and First Lady Jill Biden are praying for Trump. “I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and that he’s doing well. I’m praying for him and his family, and for everyone who was at the rally.”

Pennsylvania Governor Condemns Violence

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said he had been informed of the situation and that state officials were in contact with federal authorities. “Violence targeting any political party or leadership is absolutely unacceptable. It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States,” He wrote in X.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the U.S. Secret Service, said an “incident” occurred during the rally and that the president was safe after “protective measures” were taken by security agents. “This is now an active investigation by the Secret Service and more information will be released when available,” he wrote on Twitter.

Trump again suggests that Biden take a cognitive test: “I’m going with him”

Trump campaigns in Pennsylvania on eve of VP pick