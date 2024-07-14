Home page politics

From: Franziska Schwarz

Donald Trump is campaigning in Pennsylvania ahead of the 2024 US election. Suddenly shots are fired. Security personnel react immediately.

Update from July 14, 07:57 am: Now more and more details about the assassination are leaking out. Among other things, the identity of the perpetrator has apparently been clarified. The FBI has identified the Trump assassin as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks – this is reported by the news agency AFP, citing US media.

First report: Butler/Pennsylvania – Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump was injured in a gun attack during a campaign rally in the state of Pennsylvania. The suspected shooter was killed, the Secret Service said. One spectator was killed, two others were injured and in critical condition.

Shots fired at campaign rally – Trump touches his ear

Video footage of the event in the town of Butler captured loud bangs. Trump then grabbed his ear and ducked away. Security personnel ran onto the stage and shielded him. He then left the stage standing upright and supported by Secret Service agents. He raised his fist in the air. It looked as if there was blood on his ear.

Secret Service agents help the former US president off the stage after the attack in Butler. © Gene J. Puskar/AP/dpa

After the incident, panic broke out in the audience. People screamed. The Trump supporters were evacuated after the incident. The area around the stage was cordoned off with yellow tape and secured by heavily armed police.

FBI classifies shooting of Trump as attempted murder

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has classified the incident as an “attempted assassination” against Donald Trump. FBI agent Kevin Rojek announced this at a press conference in Butler on Saturday (local time).

Trump advocates for the republican in the presidential election in November. The Republican Party Convention is set to begin in Milwaukee on Monday. There, the 78-year-old will be officially chosen as his party’s candidate for the election.

US President Joe Biden was informed of the attack on Trump. “I am grateful to hear that he is safe and doing well,” he said in a written statement. “I am praying for him and his family and for everyone who was at the rally as we await further information.” This type of violence has no place in America. (Editorial with news agency material)