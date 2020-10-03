US President Donald Trump’s physician Sean Conley said that the head of the White House took a dose of experimental antibody-based serum produced by the American company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. TASS…

“As a precautionary measure, he took an 8-gram dose of the polyclonal antibody cocktail,” Conley said.

He stressed that the administration of the drug took place without incident. The doctor also added that Trump is taking “zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and aspirin.”

According to Conley, the American leader feels tired, but remains in a good mood. His condition is monitored by a team of experts. The country’s first lady, Melania Trump, according to the doctor, is doing well. At the same time, she has a “slight cough and headache.”

It is noted that at the end of September, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced successful trials of a drug for the treatment of coronavirus. The company said that the serum based on the two antibodies reduced the concentration of COVID-19 in the blood and had a positive effect on symptoms.

The day before, Trump said that he and his wife were diagnosed with a coronavirus. The head of the United States switched to a remote mode of work, while refusing to temporarily transfer his powers to Vice President Michael Pence.

Earlier, the media reported that the American leader’s condition worsened, he developed a cough and fever.