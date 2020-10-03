Sick COVID-19, US President Donald Trump hung a video message in which he thanked everyone for their support.

The video was published in Twitter American leader. Trump noted that he arrived at the Walter Reed Army Medical Hospital as a precaution to make sure everything will be okay.

“I would like to thank everyone for their support … I am doing very well … The First Lady (Melanya – Ed.) Is also doing well. Thank you all very much, I appreciate it and will never forget, ”said Trump.

On October 2, it became known that tests for the coronavirus of Donald and Melania Trump gave positive results. Several other White House workers also became infected.

According to the US presidential administration, he has “mild symptoms” and will continue to work from a medical center. A number of events with his participation were moved online.

A number of world leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, DPRK leader Kim Jong-un, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, wished their colleague a speedy recovery.

According to Sean Conley, the US leader’s attending physician, Trump feels tired but remains in a good mood. He was injected with antibodies.