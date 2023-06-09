Top secret documents ‘filed’ in the shower. The indictment on the basis of which Donald Trump was indicted has been published: 31 counts of voluntarily withholding classified national defense information, other counts of obstruction of justice and perjury. “The goal of the conspiracy was for Trump to keep the documents he had brought with him from the White House and to hide them from the federal grand jury”, reads the indictment which also contains the indictment for Walt Nauta, the valet accused of having moved and hidden the boxes with the documents.

Trump even kept classified documents “in the shower” of his Mar a Lago residence. The documents were kept “in a living room, a bathroom, a shower, an office, his bedroom and a closet”.

In the act released by federal prosecutors it is underlined that in the boxes taken away from the White House there were “information concerning the defense and war capabilities of the United States and allied countries, US nuclear programs, potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to attacks military and plans for possible reprisals in response to foreign attacks”.

It concluded that “unauthorized disclosure of these classified documents may have jeopardized US national security, relations with foreign countries, the security of our military forces, human resources, and intelligence gathering methods.”