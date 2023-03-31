Stormy Daniels toasts with champagne to the indictment of Donald Trump, at the end of the legal battle that the porn star has waged against the president of the United States. “Thank you all for your support and love! I have so many messages I can’t reply…and then I don’t want to spill the champagne!” Daniels, born Stephanie Gregory Clifford, wrote on Twitter, also noting that is receiving many requests to send autographs and ‘teamstormy’ gadgets.

Trump’s indictment is in fact a huge victory for the woman who in 2016 received 130,000 dollars at the hands of Michael Cohen’s then lawyer to buy her silence on the relationship she had with the tycoon in 2006. Trump has always denied the report, but did not dispute the payment, stating however that it did not constitute an offence.

“It was a fight against Trump’s rejection of reality and his construction of alternative histories,” Daniels’ attorney Clark Brewster said, speaking on CNN.