“Donald Trump is no longer an untouchable“. So Stormy Daniels, the woman at the center of the story that led to the indictment of the former president, thus expresses her satisfaction in an interview with the Times of London. “Now he’s the one being grabbed,” she added jokingly about notorious sexist and vulgar joke used by Trump to describe his approach to women.

The porn star, to whom the tycoon paid 130,000 dollars in 2016 to keep their 2006 sexual relationship hidden, then said she is not afraid of having to face Trump in a courtroom, because she has seen him naked and “it is not possible that can be scarier with clothes on”. But she said she was worried about what could happen if protests erupted in New York and the country: “In any way the story ends, there will be violence, and there will be wounded and dead – he said – many things could potentially come from all this, but also many negative things”.

Daniels also denounces violence against him by Trump supporters: “At first they said I was looking for money, they called me a liar, a prostitute, but now they tell me ‘we will kill you’“, he said.

A great horse lover, a passion in which she has invested part of the 130,000 dollars paid by Trump, Daniels finally said that “ironically, I received the news of the indictment while riding a horse called Ransom“.