Donald Trump has been indicted by the Manhattan grand jury in the investigation into hidden payments to the former porn star Stormy Daniels: The Donald thus becomes the first former US president to face criminal charges just as he is about to attempt another run for the White House.

The indictment at the end of the investigation conducted by Manhattan Democratic District Attorney Alvin Bragg it could revolutionize the 2024 presidential race. Not even Trump’s staff expected a decision and probably not even the former president who is evaluating his next moves in these hours in Mar-a-Lago. Trump had stated that he would continue the campaign even if accused of a crime, and had repeatedly announced his possible arrest. What will happen now and when Trump is called to present himself to the prosecutor’s office is not yet clear: the details must be defined by the Secret Service with the New York authorities, even if the former president’s lawyer has assured that his client will present himself spontaneously and will undergo the appropriate procedures, from fingerprints to photos. In that case he should be spared the humiliation of arrest. The Big Apple police have been on alert for days for possible demonstrations and protests given that the former president, recalling a rhetoric similar to that of the assault on Congress, has invited his supporters to take to the streets and make themselves heard. And precisely a scenario similar to a new January 6 is the one that scares the most and has prompted the New York law enforcement agencies to strengthen security measures and online checks, where some have been shouting “civil war” for days in defense of Trump.

Who today says he is “completely innocent” and denounces: “My incrimination is political persecution and interference in the elections”. And then: “This witch hunt against me will backfire against Biden.” “This is political persecution and electoral interference at the highest level in history,” attacks the former president in a long statement. “Ever since I stepped down the golden escalator of Trump Tower and before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Democrats of the radical left – enemies of the hard working men and women of this country – have been engaged in a hunt for witches to destroy the Make America Great Again movement», continues Trump, citing what he believes are the past political persecutions suffered: «the impeachment hoax part 1, the impeachment hoax part 2, the illegal and unconstitutional raid of Mar- a-Lago and now this».

The former president is uncontainable in his accusations: “The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to get Trump, but now they have done the unthinkable: indict a completely innocent person in an act of blatant election interference”. he insists. “Never before in the history of our nation has this been done. Democrats have cheated countless times over the decades, but weaponizing our justice system to punish a political opponent, who just so happens to be a former US president and by far the leading Republican presidential candidate, has never, ever happened. ».

The Attorney General is also in his sights: «Alvin Bragg was chosen and paid by George Soros and it is shameful. Instead of stopping the unprecedented crime wave that has swept through New York, he’s doing Joe Biden’s dirty work, ignoring the murders, burglaries and assaults he should be focusing on. This is how Bragg spends his time. I believe this witch hunt will backfire on Joe Biden in a massive way. The American people understand exactly what the Democrats on the radical left are doing here. Everyone can see it. So our Movement and our Party – united and strong – will defeat first Alvin Bragg, and then Joe Biden, kicking out the Democrats so they can make America great again!”

Also prompt is the reaction of one of the former president’s sons, Eric, who writes on Twitter that the indictment is “a political act” to prevent his candidacy. For Daniels’ lawyer, Clark Brewster «The indictment is not a cause for joy. Now let truth and justice prevail. No one is above the law.”

The White House, consulted by the New York Times, does not comment. No comment also from the Justice Department, which in turn is investigating the former president for the events related to the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021 and for the top secret documents found in Mar-a-Lago

The story

The charges contained in the indictment against Donald Trump still remain unexplained, they could be formalized after the weekend. The indictment follows an investigation conducted by Manhattan attorney Alvin Bragg into the $130,000 paid by former Trump attorney Michael Cohen to porn actress Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 presidential election. Daniels’ silence on an affair she had with Trump in 2006. It is not clear whether Cohen’s reimbursement of the payment made to Daniels, which was accounted for as legal fees, came from the presidential campaign coffers.

Cohen in 2018 pleaded guilty to and served a prison sentence on charges of tax fraud and campaign finance violations. The tycoon’s former lawyer claimed to have received payment instructions directly from Trump and to have received monthly repayments from the former president, which also included a bonus. Trump has repeatedly denied the allegations and denied having an affair with Daniels.



The indictment of the porn star is just one of the investigations open against Trump, whose legal situation could become more complicated as the vote approaches. Among the open investigations are those on January 6, those on vote interference in Georgia and those on secret papers found in Mar-a-Lago.