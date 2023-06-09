The former president of the United States Donald Trump has been charged with the alleged commission of seven federal crimes for the handling of classified documents that he illegally took to Mar-A-Lago, his mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, and retained there despite the requirements for delivery. Special prosecutor Jack Smith, appointed by the Department of Justice, has decided to take the historic step after completing his investigation and the indictment has been approved by a grand jury in Miami (Florida). The former president is summoned to appear in court on Tuesday.

Trump himself has announced it on his social network. “My lawyers have been informed by the corrupt Biden Administration that I have been indicted, apparently for the hoax of the boxes, despite the fact that Joe Biden has 1850 boxes at the University of Delaware, additional boxes in Chinatown, DC, with even more boxes in the University of Pennsylvania, and documents scattered all over the floor of his garage where he parks his Corvette, and that it is ‘secured’ only by a garage door that is paper thin, and open most of the time.” He has written on his social network.

“I have been summoned to appear in Miami Federal Court on Tuesday, at 3:00 p.m. I never thought it possible that something like this could happen to a former president of the United States.” has written in another message. “I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!” He added. “This is truly a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a country in serious and fast decline, but together we will make America great again! ”, He has published in the third message of the series, which has culminated in the publication of a video of just over four minutes. In parallel, the Trump campaign has begun sending emails asking for donations with the imputation as an excuse.

The Justice Department has not yet released the allegations against Trump. US media citing the confirmation by John Rowley, Trump’s lawyer, have advanced that there are seven charges, among others for conspiracy to obstruct justice and willful retention of national security documents.

Trump already made history when he was indicted for 34 charges of falsehood derived from three payments to hide scandals (one of them an extramarital affair with the porn actress Stormy Daniels) in the 2016 presidential campaign. A New York judge has set for next March 25 the trial of the case.

This is the first time, again, that a president or former president has been the subject of federal charges. In addition, they are related to the exercise of his position. In addition, his accusation occurs when he is the favorite for the nomination in the Republican primaries for the 2024 presidential elections. In this way, the Department of Justice of the Biden Administration criminally persecutes who is emerging as a possible rival of the current president in the elections in November next year.

Trump was already preparing in recent days for a possible impeachment. Prosecutors had formally informed his lawyers that he was the target of the investigation and he himself reacted on Wednesday declaring that he had done nothing wrong, that the accusations were a form of “electoral interference” so that he would return to the White House and that everything would be resolved. It was a “witch hunt”.

Trump has received the news at his golf club in Bedminster (New Jersey), where he has been in recent days. Some of his allies have reacted on Twitter calling the United States a “banana republic.” As for the rivals in the Republican primaries, some have remained silent, while there are those who have promised to pardon him if necessary, such as Vivek Ramaswamy, and those who openly attack him, such as Chris Christie.

The imputation of the former president is a qualitative leap in a case that led to the search of his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach (Florida). The content of the search warrant already revealed then that the former president was being investigated for possible crimes that could lead to fines or prison terms: obstruction of justice; intentional concealment, removal or mutilation of public documents, and violations of the espionage law, apparently due to the intentional retention of national security documents. These are crimes that can carry fines or jail sentences.

FBI agents who searched Trump’s mansion found thousands of documents that the former president was improperly retaining there, including a hundred classified with varying degrees of confidentiality. The search occurred after the former president had illegally taken the documents from the White House and that he had disregarded the requirements to deliver them.

In recent weeks, some other information about the investigation has emerged. The Washington Post revealed that two Trump employees moved boxes of paper in Mar-a-Lago just one day before the Justice Department visited the former president’s residence with the request to collect classified documents, which along with other evidence that the Department has been collecting special prosecutor can buttress the charge of obstruction of justice or conspiracy to obstruct his proceedings.

Federal prosecutors also obtained a recording of a summer 2021 meeting in which former President Donald Trump acknowledges that he kept a classified Pentagon document on a possible attack on Iran, according to information published by CNN. The recording is incriminating evidence against Donald Trump, who has sometimes claimed that he had declassified all the documents that the Federal Investigation Agency (FBI) found in the search of his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach (Florida).

Another attorney general is investigating the discovery of classified documents from Biden’s time as vice president, both in a former private office of the current president and at his home in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden plays it down: “As far as I know, the type of things they picked up were things from 1974 and lost papers,” he said in an interview in February. “When they packed [las cosas de] my offices to move them, they did not do the type of work that should have been done to thoroughly review each of the pieces of documentation, ”he added.

Unlike Trump, Biden has cooperated with justice from the beginning. However, that Trump is impeached and Biden exonerated is gasoline for the most incendiary Republicans. Hence the mentions that Trump made about his political rival in the message in which he announced his imputation.

The Department of Justice has just shelved the investigation into the classified documents that were also improperly taken to his home after Mike Pence, vice president during the tycoon’s tenure, left office. The Prosecutor’s Office informed Pence of the closure of the investigation in a letter dated June 1 in which it was assured that no charges would be filed.

At the end of January it emerged that the assistants of Trump’s former vice president discovered a dozen documents with classification marks as secrets in his Indiana home. Pence thus joined Trump himself and the current president, Joe Biden, who also improperly took confidential documents to their private homes. In Biden’s case, as in Trump’s, the Justice Department appointed an attorney general to take over the investigation.

In Pence’s case, it involved “a small number of documents with classified marks that were inadvertently boxed up and transported to the personal home of the former vice president at the end of the last Administration,” the politician’s lawyer wrote in a letter sent to the Archives. National, the institution that must guard the documents and records when presidents and vice presidents cease their positions.

Trump, who was convicted in a civil lawsuit for sexual abuse, has other legal fronts open. Of them, the most advanced is the one that the Fulton County prosecutor, Fani Willis, is investigating about whether she illegally interfered in the 2020 elections in Georgia. The prosecutor has indicated that she plans to announce in the coming months if she presses charges. Willis has hinted that the possible indictments will arrive in August. ·

In a letter to county Superior Court Chief Judge Ural Glanville, he said he plans for many of his staff to work remotely most days during the first three weeks of August and asked that judges not schedule trials and hearings in person during part of that time for security reasons.

