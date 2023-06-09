The former president of the United States Donald Trump has been charged with the alleged commission of several federal crimes for the handling of classified documents that he illegally took to Mar-A-Lago, his mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, and retained there despite the requirements for delivery. Special prosecutor Jack Smith, appointed by the Department of Justice, has decided to take the historic step after completing his investigation and the indictment has been approved by a grand jury in Miami (Florida).

Trump himself has announced it on his social network. “My lawyers have been informed by the corrupt Biden Administration that I have been indicted, apparently for the hoax of the boxes, despite the fact that Joe Biden has 1850 boxes at the University of Delaware, additional boxes in Chinatown, DC, with even more boxes in the University of Pennsylvania, and documents scattered all over the floor of his garage where he parks his Corvette, and that it is ‘secured’ only by a garage door that is paper thin, and open most of the time.” He has written on his social network.

“I have been summoned to appear in Miami Federal Court on Tuesday, at 3:00 p.m. I never thought it possible that something like this could happen to a former president of the United States.” has written in another message. “I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!” He added. “This is truly a DARK DAY for the United States of America. We are a country in serious and fast decline, but together we will make America great again! ”, He has published in the third message of the series, which has culminated in the publication of a video of just over four minutes.

The Justice Department has not yet released the allegations against Trump. US media have announced that there are seven charges, including conspiracy to obstruct justice and willful retention of national security documents.

Trump has already been indicted for 34 charges of falsehood derived from three payments to hide scandals (one of them an extramarital affair with porn actress Stormy Daniels) in the 2016 presidential campaign. A New York judge has set for the next 25 March trial of the case.

This is the first time, again, that a president or former president has been the subject of federal charges. In addition, they are related to the exercise of his position. In addition, his accusation occurs when he is the favorite for the nomination in the Republican primaries for the 2024 presidential elections. In this way, the Department of Justice of the Biden Administration criminally persecutes who is emerging as a possible rival of the current president in the elections in November next year.

Trump was already preparing in recent days for a possible impeachment. Prosecutors had formally informed his lawyers that he was the target of the investigation and he himself reacted on Wednesday declaring that he had done nothing wrong, that the accusations were a form of “electoral interference” so that he would return to the White House and that everything would be resolved. It was a “witch hunt”.

Trump has received the news at his golf club in Bedminster (New Jersey), where he has been in recent days.

The imputation of the former president is a qualitative leap in a case that led to the search of his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach (Florida). The content of the search warrant already revealed then that the former president was being investigated for possible crimes of obstruction of justice, concealment, removal or willful mutilation of public documents and violations of the espionage law, apparently for the willful retention of security documents. National security. These are crimes that can carry fines or jail sentences.

FBI agents who searched Trump’s mansion found thousands of documents that the former president was improperly retaining there, including a hundred classified with varying degrees of confidentiality. The former president had neglected the requirements to deliver them, which justified the search.

In recent weeks, some other information about the investigation has emerged. The Washington Post revealed that two Trump employees moved boxes of paper in Mar-a-Lago just a day before the Justice Department visited the former president’s residence with a request to collect classified documents, which along with other evidence it has been gathering the special prosecutor can shore up the prosecution of obstruction of justice.

Federal prosecutors also obtained a recording of a summer 2021 meeting in which former President Donald Trump acknowledges that he kept a classified Pentagon document on a possible attack on Iran, according to information published by CNN. The recording is incriminating evidence against Donald Trump, who has sometimes claimed that he had declassified all the documents that the Federal Investigation Agency (FBI) found in the search of his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach (Florida).

One of Trump’s usual tactics is to try to delay and hamper the investigation with continued judicial appeals. Thanks to one of those resources, a federal judge from Florida, Aileen M. Cannon, appointed by Trump himself shortly before his dismissal, ordered the Department of Justice and the FBI to stop their investigation work with all the documents found in the registry. while a special expert reviewed them.

The objective was to see if they could affect the attorney-client privilege (which protects professional secrecy in the relations of a person being investigated with their lawyers) or the executive privilege (which allows the executive power to deny information about actions in progress to another power, such as the legislative or judicial), even though Trump no longer holds public office.

A court, however, overturned the judge’s decision. She first provisionally lifted last September the blocking of the investigation regarding documents classified as confidential or secret that the FBI seized in early August at the Mar-a-Lago search. Then, he ruled on the merits of the matter, with a sentence that left Judge Cannon in a very bad place: “The law is clear. We cannot make a rule that allows any subject of a search warrant to block government investigations after the warrant is executed. Nor can we issue a rule that only allows former presidents to do so,” he said. at the end of his 21-page decision.

In addition, the court pointed out that the judge did not have jurisdiction to issue the resolution, which she justified by the extraordinary fact that a search is carried out in the house of a former president. The judges dedicate a corrective to him for this: “It is certainly extraordinary that a judicial order is executed in the residence of a former president, but not in a way that affects our legal analysis or that otherwise gives license to the judiciary to interfere in an ongoing investigation,” said the three judges, two of whom were also appointed by Trump himself. “Creating a special exception here would challenge our nation’s founding principle that our law applies to everyone, regardless of number, wealth, or rank,” they add.

As the investigations into Trump continued, the Justice Department shelved the investigation into classified documents that were improperly taken to his home after Mike Pence, vice president during the tycoon’s tenure, left office. The Prosecutor’s Office informed Pence of the closure of the investigation in a letter dated June 1 in which it was assured that no charges would be filed.

At the end of January it emerged that the assistants of Trump’s former vice president discovered a dozen documents with classification marks as secrets in his Indiana home. Pence thus joined Trump himself and the current president, Joe Biden, who also improperly took confidential documents to their private homes. In Biden’s case, as in Trump’s, the Justice Department appointed an attorney general to take over the investigation.

In Pence’s case, it involved “a small number of documents with classified marks that were inadvertently boxed up and transported to the personal home of the former vice president at the end of the last Administration,” the politician’s lawyer wrote in a letter sent to the Archives. National, the institution that must guard the documents and records when presidents and vice presidents cease their positions.

Trump, who was convicted in a civil lawsuit for sexual abuse, has other legal fronts open.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is investigating whether he illegally interfered in Georgia’s 2020 election, has said she plans to announce in the coming months whether to press charges. Willis has hinted that the possible indictments will arrive in August. In a letter to the chief judge of the county Superior Court, Ural Glanville, he indicated that he plans for many of his staff to work remotely most days during the first three weeks of August and asked that judges not schedule trials and hearings in person during part of that time for security reasons.

