The grand jury in Manhattan has voted to indict Donald Trump. This was stated by CNN citing 3 sources informed on the matter. For the first time in US history, a former president will be indicted and called to defend himself against criminal charges. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has investigated Trump in relation to his alleged role in the money laundering operation paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, born Stephanie Clifford: the money – 130 thousand dollars – was allegedly paid in 2016 with the goal to get the woman silenced about an affair she had with Trump in 2006.

The indictment will be formalized in the next few days and the charges, currently not known in detail, will be clarified. The prosecutor’s office, according to the American media, will contact Trump’s lawyers to discuss and, within limits, agree on the terms and form of the next steps. The unknown, in this sense, is represented by the protagonist of the story.

About two weeks ago Trump, who is aiming for the 2024 US elections to regain the White House, had announced his arrest and on repeated occasions, from his social Truth or ‘live’, he appealed to his supporters calling for a mobilization. To his staff, the former president would have expressed his willingness to “go to court in handcuffs” to make the event spectacular. The legal team, on the other hand, would like a more reserved evolution.

The case is expected to have an impact on the Trump campaign for the 2024 election and on the political landscape in the United States in general just over a year and a half from the vote.