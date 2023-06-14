The former president Trump presented himself as the victim of selective and politically motivated prosecutions in the speech to his supporters delivered at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, a few hours after he pleaded not guilty in Miami to all 37 counts against him in the matter of classified documents hidden in Mar a Lago dating back to period of his tenure in the White House.

Trump then compared – putting it in a positive light – his handling of classified materials with that of other presidents, and argued that the charges against him are an attempt to damage his 2024 presidential campaign.

“This is called election interference as part of another attempt to rig and steal a presidential election“, he said. “It’s a political persecution,” he added. “This day will sink into infamy and Joe Biden will forever be remembered as the most corrupt president in our country’s history“. In addition to Biden, Trump took it out on special prosecutor Jack Smith, whom he called “a raving lunatic”.

Leaving the courthouse, the Tycoon made a first stop at Versailles, a well-known Cuban restaurant in Miami, which was full of his supporters ready to celebrate the twice indicted former president. “We are a nation in decline,” Trump said. Those present also sang good wishes in view of the birthday he is celebrating today. “Thank you Miami. Such a warm welcome on such a sad day for our country!” she wrote on his social media after leaving the restaurant.