Former US President Donald Trump was indicted in the state of Georgia on Monday for trying to overturn the 2020 election results in the southern state. Together with eighteen others, he is accused, among other things, of having acted as a criminal organization.

It is the fourth time in less than five months that Trump, the front-runner in the Republican nomination race, has been charged with alleged crimes — and the second time related to the 2020 election. his legal troubles ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

The legal indictment follows an extensive 2.5-year investigation led by Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis, which includes the city of Atlanta. A total of 41 charges have been filed against Trump and his associates, including racketeering – an indictment typically used to deal with organized crime.

Trump and his allies are accused of colluding to turn the result in Georgia, where Trump unexpectedly lost to his opponent Joe Biden, in his favor – including by pressuring Republican administrators of the state, planning for the fraudulent delegation of electoral votes to Trump on behalf of Georgia; and attempts to tamper with voting machines.

Notorious phone call

For example, Trump asked Georgia’s top election official, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in a notorious phone call on January 2, 2021, to “find 11,780 votes” — one vote more than the margin by which Biden won the state — in order to predict the outcome. change. The disclosure of a recording of that conversation prompted Willis’ investigation.

Trump has said he is innocent. Like the other charges, he dismisses the allegations as an attempt by his political opponents to thwart his re-election campaign.

Among the 18 others charged are Rudy Giuliani, former New York mayor who acted as Trump’s personal attorney in the aftermath of the election, Mark Meadows, White House chief of staff in the closing stages of Trump’s presidency, and Trump’s attorney John Eastman.

The charge is particularly striking racketeering. It relates to a pattern of criminal behavior under a Georgia law designed to deal with organized crime. This so-called ‘Rico’ law was originally directed against mafia and drug lords. To prevent their accomplices from being convicted of crimes while the bosses get away with it, all those who participate “directly or indirectly” are punishable. The condition is that the entire group can be linked to at least two crimes from a long period list offenses such as fraud and bribery.

This charge is risky for Trump, because it carries a heavy penalty if found guilty: a minimum of five years in prison, up to a maximum of 20 years in prison. None of the other alleged crimes Trump has been accused of carry a mandatory minimum sentence.