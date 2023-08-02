US, Donald Trump is indicted for conspiracy

Donald Trump has been indicted for the third time in less than five months. This time for his role in the attempt to subvert the electoral result of the 2020 presidential elections. Four charges against him, including the most serious, put in first place, that of “conspiring to defraud the United States”. The third act followed the path of the other two: at the end of March, Trump had anticipated his indictment in New York for the illegal payment to two women ready to reveal in 2016 the extramarital relationship with the then presidential candidate.

Shortly thereafter the deed had become official. Then in June it happened in Miami, Florida, when the tycoon had anticipated the prosecutor’s moves, shouting yet another “witch hunt”. And the indictment, on time, had arrived, this time for 37 crimes, linked to the illegal transfer of confidential documents from the White House to the Trump resort in Mar-a-Lago. But if the rowing was the same, the seriousness of the disputed crimes has been growing: the one that today the super federal prosecutor Jack Smith, appointed by the Justice Department for shedding light on the insurrection of January 6, 2021, he contested is the most serious, because it presupposes an attempt to “defraud” the United States.

No current or former president, prior to Trump, had ever been indicted for criminal offenses. The tycoon was even indicted three times. Shortly before the news became official, he had spoken again of “witch hunts” and “political persecution by Nazi Germany or the former Soviet Union”. The tycoon denied the allegations, reiterating that he had done nothing wrong, although he did not explain why he had ordered the resort manager to delete the images recorded by the Mar-a-Lago resort’s security cameras. The other three disputed offenses concern, in points two and three, the attempt to interrupt an official procedure; in the fourth point, that he took part in a plan to deny the people the civil rights established by law or by the Constitution.

