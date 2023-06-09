Usa, Trump indicted: “A dark day for America”

Donald Trump was indicted by federal prosecutors for illegally taking away from White House confidential documents. They have been challenged seven offences, including false statements and conspiracy to obstruct justice, as well as having voluntarily withheld documents that were to be delivered to the National Archives, the State Archives. And the first time in history of the United States that a former president faces indictment for federal crimes. The news had been in the air since the federal prosecutor’s office, supervised by special counsel Jack Smith, 54, a silent former prosecutor in The Hague specializing in war crimes, had notified the tycoon’s lawyers that their client was at the center of the investigation. A due act that presupposed the impending indictment.



However, it was the same who broke the news Trump with a series of posts published on his social platform, Truth. “I was summoned in federal court in Miami Tuesday at 3 pm – he wrote in the evening – I never thought it was possible that something like this could happen to a former president of the United States, who received more votes than any other incumbent president in the history of our country” “And that currently – he continued – clearly detaches all the candidates, Democrats and Republicans, in the polls for the 2024 presidential election”. “I – she declared, writing it in capital letters – I am an innocent man! A dark day for America”. The reaction of Biden: “The judiciary is independent.”

