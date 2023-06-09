Donald Trump has been indicted in connection with classified documents he took from the White House at the end of his term as President, he himself announced on social media last night. “The corrupt Biden administration informed my lawyer that I have been indicted, apparently on the ‘box hoax.’ I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States…I am an innocent man ”he wrote in Truth. “This is truly a dark day for the United States of America. We are a country in serious and rapid decline, but together we will make America Great again,” he added. he is due to appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday afternoon.

I am seven charges formalized against the former president, anticipate the American media. Among these are that of unauthorized retention of classified documents (provided by the Espionage Act), conspiracy, false statements, obstruction of justice, as reported by his lawyer, Jim Trusty. The Secret Service will meet with Trump’s staff to define the modalities of his arrival at the Miami court.



L’investigation opened more than a year ago on Trump not only concerns the documents remaining in his hand, to his knowledge, but also his having ignored formal requests to return all the material still in his possession and possible obstruction of the FBI’s efforts to have the documents returned to the National Archives and Records Administration.

At first, in January of last year, Trump returned 15 boxes of over 200 classified documents. urge yourself to do it, Trump’s staff later returned another 30 documents and a letter guaranteeing that upon careful research this was all that came up.

But the FBI had intelligence that there were other classified documents in Trump’s possession and thus obtained a warrant to search the residence of Mar-a-Lago, which took place at the beginning of last August. On that occasion, they had been found more than a hundred other classified and top secret documents.

Special Counsel Jack Smith was appointed in November to oversee the investigation into the documents and into Trump’s actions following his 2020 election loss to stay in office.