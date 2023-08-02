Trump indicted for assault on US Congress: “Persecution”

Former US President Donald Trump was indicted in Washington for the assault on Congress that took place on January 6, 2021 after the tycoon’s defeat in the presidential elections.

This is the third indictment for Trump, after the charges for the payment to the porn star Stormy Daniels and for the secret papers, stolen from the White House and found in his resort in Mar-a-Lago.

The former US president himself had anticipated the news with a post on the social media Truth: “I heard that crazy Jack Smith, to interfere in the elections, will issue another false indictment against me”.

“Why didn’t they bring this ridiculous case two and a half years ago? They wanted to do it in the middle of the elections, that’s why” Trump wrote again, who then added: “In 2024 we will win the White House”.

The former president will have to answer for four counts, namely “conspiracy to defraud the United States using dishonesty and deception in order to hinder the national process of collecting, counting and certifying the results of the presidential elections”. And again of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and to obstruct an official proceeding.

Steven Cheung, spokesman for Donald Trump, meanwhile, accused the current administration of wanting to interfere with the 2024 presidential elections, while the former president spoke of “persecution by Nazi Germany and the former Soviet Union”.