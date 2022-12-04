Former US President Donald Trump believes that the Constitution of the United States should be abolished so that he can still be declared the winner of the 2020 elections. He said this on the social network Truth Social, which he created.

On Saturday, Trump reiterated his baseless accusations that the election results were rigged, writing that “a massive fraud of this type and magnitude justifies the repeal of all rules, regulations and articles, even those in the Constitution.”

The White House immediately condemned Trump’s comments. A White House spokesman said an attack on the Constitution is “unacceptable” and should be viewed as “an attack on the soul of our country.” He went on to say that “you can’t just love America when you win.”

After Trump lost the 2020 election to his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, he tried to turn the results in his favor through lawsuits in multiple states. His biggest argument has always been fraud, but in states like Georgia where Trump says it was committed and three recounts took place, no evidence of electoral fraud has ever been found.

Trump’s fraud claims prompted the storming of the US Capitol in Washington DC last January. His supporters then tried to block the endorsement of Joe Biden’s win. Several people were killed in the burglary of the parliament building.

Trump recently announced that he would run for president again in 2024. Whether that will work is still the question; he must first be elected as the official Republican nominee. He came under fire within his own party last week after dining in Florida with neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes. It was taken as a guest by rapper Kanye West, who has been a fan of Trump for some time and will also try to become president in two years.