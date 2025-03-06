Donald Trump’s administration prepares to revoke in April the temporary immigrant status of some 240,000 Ukrainians who fled from the Russian invasion since 2022, according to a senior US government official.

The measure is registered in the growing … White House pressure on Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski To accept a high fire agreement with Russia, a pact that Washington wants to impose and that kyiv resists.

The revocation would withdraw the asylees from the temporary protection status (TPS), a program that gives residence permits and temporary work to citizens of countries affected by armed conflicts, natural disasters or other crises that make their return to be insecure.

A broader plan

The TPS is not a path to permanent residence or citizenship, but allows its beneficiaries to live and work legally in the United States while their country of origin remains in the designations list, which the administration reviews periodically to renew, expand or cancel it.

This decision is part of a broader Trump plan to dismantle the humanitarian protection programs implemented by the administration of Joe Biden, which benefited more than 1.8 million migrants, including Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans.

Last week, Trump and Zelenski discussed in the oval office, and since then the White House has been restricting aid. First, he suspended the shipment of military assistance; Then, he stopped sharing intelligence with the Ukrainian partners, a key element for his defense on the battlefield.

Zelenski resists signing a cessation of hostilities because it would imply freezing the front lines and giving to Vladimir Putin already occupied territory.

The consequences are immediate: without the permission granted by the TPS, tens of thousands of Ukrainians could immediately face accelerated deportation processes, leaving them in a situation of total uncertainty.

Joe Biden authorized that amparo for the Ukrainians after the Russian invasion, which caused an exodus of families, especially women and children. Many moved within Europe, but those 240,000 were welcome in the United States.