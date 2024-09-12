Home policy

Trump made a number of claims in the TV debate with Harris – but not all of them are true. A fact check reveals this.

Philadelphia – In the run-up to the US elections in November, the TV debate between former President Donald Trump and Kamala Harris took place. After the debate, CNN a fact check was carried out based on some of Trump’s statements.

In the discussion, which lasted about an hour and a half, both Harris and Trump used the opportunity to explain their positions and win over the audience. The 78-year-old former president spread a number of false pieces of information, particularly in the areas of inflation and migration. Both attacked sharply on the subject of abortion: Harris accused Trump of spreading “a lot of lies.”

Trump in TV debate: Crime in the USA is “through the roof”

Trump claimed that crime in the U.S. is “through the roof.” However, this statement contradicts current data. Preliminary FBI statistics are said to show that both the murder rate and violent crime fell in 2023 – the murder rate by about 13 percent and violent crime by about 6 percent compared to 2022. Data for the first quarter of 2024 shows even greater changes, with the murder rate down by about 26 percent and violent crime down by about 15 percent compared to the same period in 2023.

Trump tried to attract attention in the TV debate of the US presidential election campaign with the already refuted claim that Haitian immigrants in Ohio would eat the cats of the residents“In Springfield, they eat the dogs – the immigrants eat the cats, they eat the pets of the people who live there,” Trump said Tuesday night during the debate on ABC. “And that is what is happening in our country,” he added.

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump had a tough exchange in the TV debate. © Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

However, these statements contradict the statements of the authorities in Springfield, Ohio, who have stressed that such allegations are unfounded. Previously, high-ranking US Republicans had spread false information on online platforms about Haitian immigrants stealing and eating pets in order to stoke fears about immigrants. The background is a media report about an incident in Ohio in which a woman allegedly killed and ate a pet cat. However, indications that this incident is related to Haitian immigrants have not been confirmed by the city’s police.

Before the 2024 US election: Trump’s false statements about abortion rights refuted in TV debate

Trump claimed that Democrats’ policies allow abortions up to the ninth month and even allow the “execution” of newborns in some states. He also made this statement in June during the TV debate with Joe Biden. However, these statements are false.

In the United States, killing a newborn is illegal and is considered infanticide. Abortions are permitted until the fetus is viable, which is usually up to 24 weeks of pregnancy. After this period, abortions are only permitted if the life or health of the mother is in danger. Trump’s claim that there is an “execution” of babies after birth is unfounded and contradicts current laws.

“Virtually no inflation” – Trump makes false claims in TV debate

Trump also claimed that there has been “virtually no inflation” under his presidency and that the current inflation under President Biden and Kamala Harris is the highest in U.S. history. This statement turned out to be inaccurate. Historically, the highest annual inflation rate since the founding of the United States in 1776 was recorded in 1778 at 29.78 percent. Since the introduction of the Consumer Price Index, the highest inflation rate was 20.49 percent in 1917.

In fact, inflation was lower during Trump’s time in office than it is today. The inflation rate under Trump was about 8 percent – under President Biden it has so far been around 19 percent. In the last month of Trump’s term, the inflation rate was 1.4 percent, compared to the current 2.9 percent (as of July 2024).

US election: Trump sticks to election fraud allegations – courts confirm no evidence of fraud

On January 6, 2021, Trump’s supporters violently stormed the US Capitol after Trump incited them with false claims. Since his defeat in the 2020 presidential election against Joe Biden, Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that there was electoral fraud in the US election at the time. In the most recent TV debate, the Republican ex-president stuck to his version and stated that there was “so much evidence” of fraud. Trump also emphasized that he “received nearly 75 million votes, the most votes ever received by an incumbent president.” Several courts have confirmed that there was no large-scale fraud in the 2020 election.

Trump has already threatened alleged election fraudsters with harsh consequences if he returns to the White House. “If I win, the individuals who cheated will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, including lengthy prison sentences, to ensure that such judicial scandals are not repeated,” Trump wrote on the Truth Social and X platforms. He described the events at the time as a disgrace for the country and announced that the 2024 election would be under “the strictest professional observation.” (jal/afp/dpa)