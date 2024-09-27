Home page policy

From: Marcus Gable

The race for the White House is tight and Donald Trump’s strategy ahead of the US election is causing unrest. Even his closest allies are concerned.

Washington – The upcoming one US election is and remains a head-to-head race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Before the final spurt, it is difficult to make a reliable prediction about who will ultimately emerge as the winner. The coming weeks will show what strategies the former president will use to gain an advantage.

Trump is known for daring more than other politicians. But some of his supporters are increasingly expressing concern that he has strayed from the right path in his quest to re-enter the White House. “It’s not like he’s taking steps backwards. But it can be done better,” an ally, who wished to remain anonymous, said loudly Politico.

Trump in the US election campaign: Major Republican donors are said to have spoken to the former president’s conscience

The US portal reports that more than a dozen of Trump’s allies have emphasized in discussions that he is at a crossroads. The Republican could continue to make missteps or revert to a more calculated approach, focusing his appearances and statements on a small group of undecided voters. These could have a major impact on the outcome of the US election.

Isn’t just his gaze downwards? Donald Trump’s election campaign is apparently giving some allies a stomach ache. © IMAGO / UPI Photo



Steve Wynn, a casino mogul and major donor who is one of Trump’s oldest friends, is said to have talked into his conscience. He pointed out that Trump is missing the point. Concerns are also growing among Republican leaders that Trump is making life difficult for himself during the election campaign.

Trump was opposed to the incumbent president Joe Biden had the advantage and seemed to make a lot of the right decisions. But the situation has changed, on the one hand due to two assassination attempts on Trump and on the other hand due to Biden’s withdrawal, which led to the Republicans gave Harris a new opponent who was seen as tougher.

Trump and dangerous companions: activist Loomer and ex-campaign manager are viewed critically

According to allies, Trump has privately expressed several times how upset he is about the personnel changes Democrats is. Since then, the impulsive former president has changed, and with him his campaign. He has returned to conspiracy theories and hate speech and is open to voices that take “a more permissive approach.”

These voices include activist Laura Loomer, known for her far-right and Islamophobic views, and his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. The lobbyist left Trump’s environment in 2021 after the wife of an important donor accused him of unwanted sexual advances.

Trump and Swift: Hate mail worries supporters of ex-president ahead of US election

Trump’s supporters fear that he has done himself a disservice with his statements about migrants allegedly eating pets in the small US town of Springfield, Ohio, and his accusation that Jewish voters would be to blame if he loses the election. His all-caps post “I hate Taylor Swift” on his network Truth Social also apparently did not meet with approval among his campaign staff.

An ally suspects that this outburst was a response to a poll about the pop singer’s great influence on the election campaign. Swift openly expressed her support for the Democrat after the TV debate between Harris and Trump a few weeks ago.

Trump’s campaign against Harris: Allies apparently can’t control him

The Washington Post (Article behind paywall) reports that Trump’s advisors fear negative effects on female voters after the anti-Swift post. An unidentified Trump confidant is quoted as saying: “The principle is that his election campaign is 96 percent his.” And further: “It doesn’t even say: ‘Let Trump be Trump.’ It says, ‘Let Trump be unattended at all times.’ They just feel like, we can’t control him, so we hope he wins anyway.”

The post spoke with nine aid workers, counselors and others familiar with the situation. Overall, his team remains optimistic that Trump will ultimately win the tight race before the US election. They expect that issues such as the economy and migration will play an important role and that their candidate can score points in these areas.

Your vote has already been taken: Pop star Taylor Swift says she will vote for Kamala Harris. © ANDRE DIAS NOBRE / AFP

Trump and many controversies: US citizens apparently overwhelmed by many headlines before the US election

The New York Times (Article Behind Paywall) reports that many citizens are tired of the almost non-stop controversy that comes with a Trump campaign. Some strategists note that the nation is somewhat indifferent to “the onslaught of chaos” and even has a desire to eliminate the election campaign altogether. Oversaturation appears to be occurring.

“We’re bombarded with wild stories every news cycle,” says longtime Republican strategist David Kochel: “It’s overwhelming people’s ability to follow politics. You can’t keep up with everything, so a lot of people just tune out.”

Trump’s provocations against Harris: Once successful tactics apparently no longer work

Don Bacon, a Republican who represents a district in Nebraska where Biden beat Trump in 2020, fears the same thing. He has implored Trump’s campaign team to focus on issues such as inflation, the threat of war in the Middle East and Harris’ liberal policies.

The general tenor: Trump will hardly achieve his goal if he only appears as an entertainer who produces masses of headlines. According to the, it shows that his recent provocations against Biden and Harris, whom he accused of “communist, left-wing rhetoric,” received little attention Timesthat after three election cycles in which Trump dominated the news with his sensationalism, citizens have long since become accustomed to his style. Therefore, he can hardly win new voters in this way. It remains to be seen whether, from the Republicans’ perspective, Trump will recognize this in time and get the hang of things. (mg)